By-election polls open with Rishi Sunak predicting fierce fight to save seats | By-elections





Polls have opened in three parliamentary seats where by-elections are taking place, with Rishi Sunak bracing for an electoral test of his premiership. Constituencies held by the Tories are being targeted by Labor and the Liberal Democrats, who hope to overturn large majorities and send Tory MPs over the summer recess nervous about their own political futures after the general election. Voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. Thursday in the south-west Tory stronghold of Somerton and Frome, Boris Johnson’s former seat in the west London suburbs of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, as well as Selby and Ainsty in North Yorkshire. Sunak was privately depressed Wednesday afternoon by his party’s election prospects, in part given the nature of the reasons the contests were called. Johnson resigned to avoid being suspended from parliament following a report which found he had misled MPs about Partygate. Adams resigned after being passed over for a peerage. And David Warbuton, MP for Somerset since 2015, resigned after being investigated over allegations of harassment and drug use. In addition to the circumstances in which by-elections are called, the Sunaks party also votes poorly nationally. At a closed meeting of Tory backbenchers on the eve of the by-election, MPs said he seemed to recognize the results would be difficult. If the Tories are defeated, Sunak could become the first prime minister since Harold Wilson in 1968 to lose three by-elections in a single day. The safest Tory seat is Selby and Ainsty who secured a majority of 20,000 in the 2019 general election. Labor and the Conservatives say they expect the result to be close to around 1,000 votes. The Keir Starmers party wants to score a victory there to show it can win in rural areas as well as metropolitan cities and their former traditional industrial heartlands. But the required swing is far greater than what current polls suggest they would get in a general election. Somerton and Frome should also be a safe seat for the Conservatives, with the party holding a majority of 19,000 in the last election. But after the loss of Tiverton and Honiton last year, which saw an area of ​​neighboring Devon seized by the Liberal Democrats, it is seen as the most likely to swing. In Uxbridge and South Ruislip, hopes of a Tory resurgence have grown in recent days amid anger over the extension of London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone by the capital’s Labor mayor, Sadiq Khan. The by-elections will have a unique hue. These will be the first legislative elections where voter ID is required, after the program was rolled out to municipal elections in early spring.

