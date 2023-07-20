Seventy-nine days after violence erupted, Narendra Modi finally talks about Manipur





New Delhi: Seventy-nine days after a serious ethnic conflict erupted in Manipur, with around 150 people losing their lives in the state and tens of thousands being displaced and living in temporary camps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally issued a statement on the matter. Even now, however, he declined to comment on Manipur alone and referred to two congressional-run states that have seen no similar scale of violence in recent times in the same sentence. Modi’s remarks came a day after a heartbreaking video of two Kuki women parading naked in Kangkopi, Manipur went viral. The incident occurred on May 4, and the women in question, one of whom was allegedly gang-raped by members of the mob, which the survivor said included men from Meitei, alleged that police were present at the site of the incident and did nothing to help them. Many pointed out that the incident could have come to light sooner, forcing authorities to take action had the state not ordered a complete internet shutdown. “The government is likely to take action against Twitter for posting videos that ‘could lead to public order issues’, which is not permitted by law, official sources said. NDTV as told. “Today as I have come among you, standing by this temple of democracy, my heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident that has come to light in Manipur is a shameful incident for any civilized society. … What happened to the girls of Manipur can never be forgiven. The incident is shameful for the country, the culprits will not be spared,” Modi said outside the parliament building on Thursday morning at the start of the monsoon session. Opposition parties have demanded that the violence in Manipur be immediately debated in parliament. “I call on all Chief Ministers to ensure that in their respective states, the law and order system is strengthened. Particularly when it comes to the protection of our mothers and sisters, the strictest measures must be taken. Whether it is in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur, in any corner of this country, politicians must rise above political rhetoric to ensure that women are respected,” Modi said The other two states he mentioned, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, are currently ruled by congressional governments and have not recently experienced violence close to the scale seen in Manipur. Many demanded that Modi make a public statement about the situation in Manipur over the past 2.5 months and criticized his silence. Even now, however, the prime minister has said nothing about broader ethnic violence, deaths, destruction of homes and livelihoods, alleged state targeting of tribal communities or protests demanding the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

