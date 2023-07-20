Antiques Israel loaned to Donald Trump’s White House in 2019 are believed to still be at Mar-a-Lago





The antiquities that Israel lent to the United States in 2019 are at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s residence in Palm Beach, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported yesterday.

In 2019, the Israel Antiquities Authority sent antiquities, including old ceramic oil lamps, to the White House on the condition that they be returned within weeks. They were sent to be used at a Hanukkah candle-lighting event hosted by the Trump administration in December 2019, but ended up not on display, in what Haaretz described as a “bureaucratic difficulty raised by the Americans.”

Afterwards, Israel intended to send a representative to bring the items back in person, but the COVID-19 pandemic hampered their plans. “We wanted our man to go and bring him back, but then Covid hit and everything got stuck,” Israel Hasson, then director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, told Haaretz. So the department asked Israeli-American donor Saul Fox to keep them for a limited time, but they somehow ended up at Mar-a-Lago. It is unclear how and whether or not Trump knows the lamps are there.

Eli Eskozido, who took over the role of manager from Hasson, attempted to recover the antiquities, without success. The Antiquities Authority has asked for help from Israeli and American officials to recover the objects, but has so far been unsuccessful. An unnamed source told the Israeli newspaper that they would not be surprised if “the items wanted by Israel also end up being found in a bathroom”, referring to how the FBI found government documents stored in the bathroom of Trump’s Florida home when they executed a search warrant last summer.

