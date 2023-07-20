Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi Appreciates Stunting Reduction in Bengkulu Province





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Mrs. Iriana Jokowi reviewed stunting reduction efforts at Srikuncoro Health Centre, Central Bengkulu Regency, Bengkulu Province on Thursday (20/07/2023). The President appreciated the progress made in reducing the rate of stunting in Bengkulu province. I am happy that in Bengkulu province there is a very good decrease, from 22 (percent) to 18 (percent). The head of state also hopes that the stunting rate in Bengkulu province will fall below 14%. We hope that later in 2024 it can drop below 14 (percent), he continued. In addition, the President also appreciated the innovation made at Srikuncoro Health Center which made eel and cassava food preparations as nutritional input to reduce stunting rates. “Before it was also good, it provides high protein content, eel nuggets are really good, I see it is really good, I think the innovations in areas like this that we are seeing are very good in accelerating stunting reduction in all provinces, districts and cities,” he said. Apart from this, in an effort to reduce stunting rates, President Jokowi also wants all regions to continue to intensify their efforts to provide good nutrition to the community by involving various parties. “I also see (here) that there are not many stunted people who continue to receive injections of good nutrition, and that is what I want all the provinces to do the same,” he said. Community involvement, private involvement, private donations are for stunting, I think that’s good, he continued. Accompanying the President in this activity were State Secretary Minister Pratikno, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of Bengkulu Rohidin Mersyah and Acting Central Regent of Bengkulu Heriyandi Roni. (BPMI SETPRES/AIT)

