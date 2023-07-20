Indian Modi breaks silence on ethnic violence in Manipur after viral video shows mob assaulting women

NEW DELHI (AP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken more than two months of public silence over deadly ethnic clashes in northeast India, saying on Thursday that the assaults on two women as they marched naked through a crowd in Manipur state were unforgivable.

A video showing the assaults sparked massive outrage and went viral on Wednesday night despite the internet being blocked and journalists locked out in the remote state. It shows two naked women surrounded by dozens of young men fiddling with each other’s genitals and dragging them across a field.

The culprits will not be spared. What happened to girls in Manipur can never be forgiven, Modi told reporters ahead of a parliamentary session in his first public comments related to the Manipur conflict.

He urged state government leaders to keep the women safe and said the incident was shameful for any civilized nation.

My heart is filled with pain and anger, he said.

The violence depicted in the video was emblematic of Manipur’s near-civil war that has claimed more than 130 lives since May as mobs rampage through villages, killing people and burning homes. The ethnic violence was sparked by an affirmative action controversy that saw Christian Kukis protesting a demand by the mostly Hindu Meiteis for special status that would allow them to buy land in the hills populated by Kukis and other tribal groups and get a share of government jobs.

The clashes persisted despite the presence of the army in Manipur, a state of 3.7 million inhabitants nestled in the mountains on India’s border with Myanmar, now divided into two ethnic zones. The two warring factions have also formed armed militias, and isolated villages are still raked by gunfire. More than 60,000 people have fled to crowded relief camps.

Police said the assault on the two women took place on May 4, a day after the violence began in the state. According to a police complaint filed on May 18, the two women were part of a family attacked by a mob that killed its two male members. The complaint alleges rape and murder by unknown miscreants.

State police made the first arrest in the case, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh said on Twitter, without specifying the number of people arrested.

A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure that strict action is taken against all perpetrators, including considering the possibility of the death penalty. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society, Singh said.

The Supreme Court of India, meanwhile, expressed concern over the attack and called on the government to inform the court of the steps it had taken to apprehend the accused.

In a constitutional democracy, this is unacceptable. If the government does not act, we will, said Indian Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

The two women are now safe in a refugee camp.

They are from the Kuki-Zo community, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, a tribal organization in Manipur, said in a statement.

India’s Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, called the incident condemnable and downright inhumane. She said Thursday that investigations were ongoing and that no effort would be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The chairman of India’s main opposition Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge, however, accused the ruling Hindu nationalist party, Bharatiya Janata, of turning democracy and the rule of law into a mobocracy.

Kharge said Modi should speak about Manipur in parliament, a demand that has been made by other opposition parties and right-wing activists.

India will never forgive your silence, he wrote on Twitter.

Last week, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling on the Indian authorities to take action to end the violence in Manipur and protect religious minorities, especially Christians. India’s Foreign Ministry condemned the resolution as interfering in its internal affairs.