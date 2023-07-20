The rise of anti-Boris | international





Update Thursday July 20, 2023 –

01:37 Labor Danny Beales, ‘homeless’ as a teenager, aspires to win former Prime Minister’s contested seat Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT

United Kingdom Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled Parliament’ over ‘Partygate’ He is the son of a single mother and experienced as a teenager what it is to be “homeless”, six months living in a hostel. arrived at university through a program help for destitute students (Education Maintenance Allowance. EMA) which fell under the guillotine of the austerdiad of David Cameron. He is 34 years old, he is gay, he defines himself as a “pragmatic socialist” and he has all the tickets to become the redhead alternative to “blonde ambition” (dilapidated). Danny Beale is the name of Anti Boris JohnsonLabor candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the isolated district on the northwest outskirts of London where elections are held on Thursday special elections for the seat vacated by the former prime minister, who was also forced to resign as a deputy after the devastating report who accused him of “deliberately misleading” Parliament on Partygate. Danny Beales, Labor candidate for the constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. PA will be REUTERS The Conservative Party is facing what is now called the “Long Boris”, political version of the “persistent” Covid. The phrase was coined by MP Steve Brine and reflects Tory concern about the long term impact among voters in successive Boris Johnson scandals. Votes are cast on Thursday in two other traditionally Conservative constituencies: Somerton and From, and Selby and Ainsty. A triple defeat would leave the “Prime Minister” in a very precarious situation Rishi Sunakwith him 80% of Britons “dissatisfied” with its management (according to a recent Ipsos poll) and the growing concern of the Conservative base and the “Tory” parliamentarians. Boris Johnson gan con 7,000 votes difference in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in 2019, when he won his notorious absolute majority. Four years later, economic and social malaise manifests itself in this multi-ethnic corner on the outskirts of London (zone 6). Here they voted curiously a Brexit favor six years ago; among them, the grandparents of Danny Beales himself… “The people are fed up and frustrated with the situationBeales laments. “Everyone is worse economically, and this is a general feeling. People are worried about the increase in the shopping basket, the waiting lists in the public health, not being able to pay the mortgage. And it’s something that happens in all the“. The “general feeling” is that Danny Beales, despite his limited experience as a councilor in the “metropolis” of Camden, has what it takes to turn the tide and win the unusual Labor victory in Boris Johnson’s district. The ghost of the “political and media animal” of the former “pemier” also hangs over Beales, although he has decided to rely on this image of running Man with whom the one who keeps knocking on the doors of his neighbors… “My story is typical of a son of a single mother low-income,” he told Big Issue magazine, sold on the streets by London’s “homeless”. “Twice my mother Tiffany and we didn’t stay without house because he couldn’t pay the rent. we were six months living in sheltersand it had a huge effect on our mental and emotional health… I had to struggle all my life, but all the programs of social help which allowed me to go to university disappeared or deteriorated these 13 years And that will be my task as an MP: to bring the government to adopt concrete measures so that the people can realize their full potential“. According to the criteria of The trust project Know more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elmundo.es/internacional/2023/07/20/64b7e028fdddff8ab38b456e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos