Investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election result : NPR





The grand jurors who could be called upon to indict former President Donald Trump in Georgia have officially been named. We’re checking on the status of the investigation in Fulton County.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Investigations into attempts to cancel the 2020 elections have entered a new phase. Yesterday, Michigan’s attorney general indicted 16 people for their role in a bogus election scheme. These are Trump supporters who have falsely attested that they are the official voters of the state.

ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:

Those charges came just hours after Trump revealed he had learned he was the target of the federal investigation led by the special counsel. Typically, these types of target letters precede an indictment. If an indictment materializes, it would be the third for the former president who has called them all witch hunts.

CHANG: And here’s another scene, four days a week, Fulton County, Georgia prosecutors enter a secure room inside the county courthouse and present cases to a grand jury. We talk about everything from burglary to assault to murder. But next month, those grand jurors could consider another indictment against former President Trump. Sam Greenglass of WABE joins us now from Atlanta. Hi Sam.

SAM GREENGLASS, BYLINE: Hi, Ailsa.

CHANG: Alright. So catch us here. Remind us exactly what Georgia prosecutors investigated.

GREEN GLASS: Okay. Fulton’s prosecutors have spent more than two years probing efforts by Trump and his allies to nullify Georgia’s 2020 election. You may remember that phone call Trump made to the Georgian secretary of state, asking him to find votes to beat Joe Biden. Prosecutors also investigated a plan to submit fake voters like in Michigan. The district attorney here, Fani Willis, suggested she would go to a grand jury for indictments in August and told law enforcement to prepare for a significant public backlash.

CHANG: Well, August, it’s just around the corner. Tell us how this grand jury process works.

GREENGLASS: Ailsa, I was in the room when this grand jury was selected and the pool included an artist, a teacher, a firefighter. Unlike a trial jury, there were no questions about bias or opinions, just the first people qualified to serve. Let me play you Judge Robert McBurney explaining the job.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROBERT MCBURNEY: The current test is not guilt or innocence because you are making a very narrow determination, if there are probable grounds to believe that the person named in the indictment committed the crime or crimes that are stated in that indictment.

GREENGLASS: If only 12 of 23 jurors think the standard is met, the case goes to trial. And when that indictment becomes public, the names of the jurors will be listed on the page.

CHANG: Wait, really? Are the names of the grand jurors public?

GREENGLASS: Yes. The Georgia code describes what indictments look like, including a line for the names of grand jurors. But you can imagine how jurors in a gambling case or, say, an impeachment of a former president might worry about their safety.

Chang: Yeah.

GREENGLASS: The chief prosecutor told me there was no established mechanism or precedent for concealing the names of grand jurors. So I asked former DeKalb District Attorney Gwen Keyes Fleming why the names were public.

GWEN KEYS FLEMING: We don’t live in a society where police and prosecutors can make unilateral decisions to advance charges. This is why the grand jury system was put in place. The system does not work without the participation of ordinary residents of the county.

GREENGLASS: She says transparency is a big part of that, so the public can trust the integrity of the process. And that could be especially important in a case like this.

CHANG: Well, how does the Fulton County investigation fit in with all of the other investigations going on right now that are focused on Trump and all the fallout from 2020?

GREENGLASS: Correct. As you said, Trump could face three more indictments. So I asked former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance whether these developments diminished the significance of the Fulton County investigation.

JOYCE VANCE: If by fading, do you mean the press is less interested in it or is it less in the public eye? Well, maybe. But these prosecutions have merit individually, and they have merit collectively.

GREENGLASS: And, Ailsa, all of these lawsuits are coming to a head as Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

CHANG: This is Sam Greenglass from WABE in Atlanta. Thank you very much Sam.

GREENGLASS: Thank you, Ailsa.

Copyright © 2023 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/07/19/1188739736/update-investigation-into-trumps-efforts-to-overturn-georgias-2020-election-resu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos