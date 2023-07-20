Opposition parties demand PM Modi’s statement to parliament on Manipur, then discussion





After a video showing two women from the Kuki-Zomi community doing naked parade by a crowd of men in Manipur Sparking widespread outrage, a united opposition on Thursday moved to demand a suo motu statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament. They also said Prime Minister Modis’ statement on the incident was to be followed by a discussion on the situation in the state which has been rocked by ethnic violence since May. While the government has signaled that it is ready for a discussion on Manipur, opposition parties will insist on the presence of the prime minister and a statement from him before the discussion. Floor leaders from various opposition parties met at the opposition leader in the house Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharges. Congress and other opposition parties had questioned the prime minister’s silence on the violence in Manipur. Breaking his silence, Prime Minister Modi said on Thursday that his the heart was full of pain and anger on the shameful incident of the women who marched naked and affirmed, I assure the compatriots that no culprit will be spared. The law with all its might will take one step after another. Kharge and several opposition members gave notices in both Houses of Parliament asking for a discussion on the situation in Manipur suspending all other business. Kharge said Manipur had witnessed violence over the past 80 days, but Prime Minister Modi had remained silent on the issue. He has visited foreign countries in France, Egypt, but Manipur is not on his mind. He could have visited Manipur At least held a meeting and appealed for peace and comforted them. Women are raped in Manipur Women are beaten on the roads Their homes are looted Women are gang raped All this is happening but Modi is unbothered, Kharge said. He said the Prime Minister had time to convene a 38-party meeting but did not have time to travel to Manipur. For the past 80 days, he has addressed campaign rallies. Election campaigns should be done once the elections are announced. he addresses election meetings using government spending, but he does not care about Manipur. This means that he is not interested in being among people to console them and find a solution to their problem… Because he wants conflict, Kharge asserted. In a tweet, Kharge said, the Modi government and the BJP have transformed democracy and the rule of law into mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state. “Narendra Modi ji, India will never forgive your silence. If there remains a conscience or an iota of shame in your government, then you should speak out about Manipur in parliament and tell the nation what happened without blaming others for your double incompetence – both in the center and in the state,” he added. Among the leaders who gave opinions demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue are Kharge, Naseer Hussain, Manish Tewari, Jothimani of Congress, Manoj K Jha of RJD, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nama Nageswara Rao of BRS.

