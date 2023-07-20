2023 by-election: Polls open as Tories brace for three defeats with former Boris Johnson seat up for grabs

POLLS have opened three by-elections across England with Rishi Sunak facing a major test of his popularity.

The Tories are bracing for three brutal defeats, although the final results won’t be known until the early hours of Friday morning.

3 Steve Tuckwell, the Conservative Party candidate who hopes to succeed Boris Johnson, leaves after voting in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election Credit: Getty

3 Danny Beales (L), the Labor Party candidate for Uxbridge, leaves a polling station with his housemate Joel Kenyon and his dog Buddy

3 A local adjusts a polling station sign at St Martin’s Church in Womersley, part of the Selby and Ainsty constituency in North Yorkshire Credit: PA

Up for grabs are Boris Johnson’s former headquarters in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in west London, Selby and Ainsty in North Yorkshire, and Somerton and Frome in Somerset.

Amid a crippling rail strike, Labor are hoping to cause major upheaval in Selby and Uxbridge, while the Lib Dems vie to win the South West.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said today: ‘If the Liberal Democrats succeed in overturning this massive majority of 19,000 Tories it will show that voters in Somerset are tired of being taken for granted by Rishi Sunak and his failing government.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “Today voters in Uxbridge, Selby and Somerton and Frome have the opportunity to vote for change by voting Labour.

“We can build a better Britain.”

Polls suggest the Tories are close to losing the three seats that were historically quite secure.

However, there is some hope of retaining Uxbridge, where resentment over Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion is running high.

Steve Tuckwell, the Tory candidate trying to succeed Boris, said: “Your vote is your chance to put local priorities first.

“Ensuring we stop Sadiq Khan’s plans to extend ULEZ to Hillingdon is vital, and we need to send him a clear message. A vote for me is a vote to stop ULEZ.

Last night at a meeting of the 1922 Committee, the Prime Minister urged his party to regroup, regardless of today’s outcome.

He promised that when MPs return from summer recess in September he will present an inspiring new program to prepare the party for next year’s general election.

“In the coming months, I will lay out more of what I would do if I had a full warrant,” Mr Sunak said.

“When we come back in September, we will have a choice to make, all of us. Are we going to unite and do everything possible to win the next election or not?

“I have made my choice, I am completely with you to win.

“I promise you we can do it, but we can only do it together as one team.”

As the by-elections take place, in Number 10 Mr Sunak will be busy deciding when to push the button for a cabinet reshuffle.

Yesterday he declined to say whether it would come this week.

You would never expect me to comment on things like this,” the prime minister told reporters.

What I am determined to do is simply stick to the priorities I have set for the country – halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce the debt, reduce waiting lists and stop the boats.

But Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told a forum in Aspen, US, that he was speaking directly to the prime minister saying he wanted to stay put.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary admitted that it would be difficult for the Conservatives to hold all three seats tomorrow.

She said: “By-elections, for incumbent governments, are very difficult, that’s their nature.

“The election the Conservative Party is most focused on is the general election.”