Chinese billionaires back Xi Jinping’s plan to restore economy

Chinese billionaires have come out of the shadows to hail Communist parties’ efforts to restore private-sector confidence as Beijing attempts to recharge faltering economies from post-pandemic recovery.

The country’s usually low-key titans of industry, many of whom have been hit by crackdowns in recent years, issued a series of op-eds and statements on Wednesday and Thursday declaring their support for a new party action plan to bolster private enterprise.

The seemingly orchestrated expression of tycoon confidence comes as the world’s second-largest economy grapples with declining private sector business and consumer confidence.

In a lengthy state media op-ed, Tencent founder Pony Ma said he was extremely excited and deeply inspired by President Xi Jinping’s support for private groups.

The 31-point action plan, unveiled by the party and government on Wednesday, pledged to improve the business environment and treat private companies the same as their state counterparts. The measures include easing companies’ efforts to raise capital and support their overseas expansion.

Lei Jun, general manager of phone maker Xiaomi, called it a clear political signal for companies to push forward with high-quality development and contribute to the modernization of science and technology.

Soft drink tycoon Zong Qinghou said his Wahaha Group will take the path of serving the country and not let the party or the state down in a statement released by an industry group in Zhejiang province. His words appeared under a photo of Zong wearing his red lapel pin.

The Zhejiang Group’s social media post featured praise from 13 other local entrepreneurs, including Li Shufu, chairman of automaker Geely, and Lai Meisong, founder of ZTO Express courier.

China’s economy grew by less than 1% in the second quarter compared to the previous three months, raising fears that a deep malaise in the real estate sector could affect business confidence.

Private sector investment contracted year-on-year in the second quarter. The private sector accounts for 60% of gross domestic product and 80% of urban unemployment in China, making it a key driver of growth.

Beijing has pivoted from its two-year tech crackdown as it seeks to encourage businesses to invest and grow amid a darkening economic outlook.

As part of its efforts to restore confidence, the government concluded investigations into the fintech arm of Tencents and the Jack Mas Ant group. Between them, they were hit with a total of 10 billion Rmb ($1.4 billion) in fines.

Officials including Premier Li Qiang also met with top tech leaders and hailed the efforts of technology groups to strengthen the country’s semiconductor industry.

Noting the parties’ commitments to fair competition and equal protection under the law, Tencents Ma said the new measures boost everyone’s confidence to build better and stronger businesses.

Frederic Neumann, HSBC’s chief Asia economist, said the 31 points lacked detail but represented an effort by central government to send a strong signal to lower-level authorities about the importance of fostering private sector activity.

He said markets were expecting a meeting of China’s ruling politburo this month where he is expected to discuss stimulus measures. Analysts consider them necessary to revive the booming economy. There is a wait-and-see attitude among investors who want to see what concrete policy steps will be taken, Neumann said.

While the document was full of praise, support and reforms to strengthen the private sector, it also made it clear that the party would remain closely involved in business. It included calls for improving the mechanism for shaping the ideological thinking of entrepreneurs and for thorough education in core socialist ideals, beliefs and values.

Regarding aid to the country, Ma said Tencent will take Xi’s common prosperity agenda as its strategic guide and pledged to deeply support domestic basic research and a host of charitable endeavours.

As a private technology group, we have an important responsibility to promote technological innovation and drive development, he said.

Additional reporting by William Langley and Cheng Leng in Hong Kong and Nian Liu in Beijing