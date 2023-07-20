Henry Kissinger makes a surprise visit to Xi Jinping in Beijing







Photo: THOMAS PIERRE / AFP Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with former top diplomat Henry Kissinger as the United States pursues warmer relations with China. Kissinger’s surprise trip to the Chinese capital comes amid a flurry of visits from senior US officials. The former secretary of state, who played a crucial role in helping China emerge from diplomatic isolation in the 1970s, also met with senior Chinese officials this week. The United States pointed out that he was surrendering in his capacity as a private citizen. But given his outsized stature in China, he likely plays a crucial role as a secondary channel for US-China negotiations, experts say. Kissinger was hosted by Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, a more intimate space than the sprawling Great Hall of the People where official meetings with foreign diplomats are usually held. A brief read did not elaborate on their meeting, but hailed Kissinger as a “legendary diplomat” and noted his past achievements in brokering US rapprochement with China. Kissinger, who landed on Monday, also met this week with top diplomat Wang Yi and Defense Minister Li Shangfu – who is under US sanctions. Chinese statements on the meetings took on a conciliatory tone, with Wang and Li stressing the need for respect, cooperation and “peaceful coexistence” between the two superpowers.

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon The readings also quoted Kissinger as saying he was a “friend of China” and that “neither the United States nor China can afford to treat the other as an adversary.” It is unclear to what extent the US government was involved in Kissinger’s trip. A State Department spokesman said earlier this week that they were aware of his visit and that Chinese officials also briefed Secretary of State Antony Blinken when he visited Beijing in June. Apart from Blinken, Kissinger is the only American figure Xi has met in recent weeks – a measure of the respect the 100-year-old veteran diplomat still commands in China. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US climate envoy John Kerry also made visits to Beijing, but were unable to meet the Chinese president. Although Kissinger gained a controversial reputation in other parts of Asia for his role in the Vietnam War, in China he remains highly regarded for helping the country emerge from diplomatic isolation. In 1971, when the United States and China officially had no diplomatic relations, Kissinger made secret visits to Beijing to arrange a visit by then US President Nixon. The following year, Nixon landed on Chinese soil and met the main leaders, including Mao Zedong. He paved the way for normalizing US-China diplomatic relations and opening up China to the world. Since then, Kissinger has been welcomed to China more than 100 times, according to Thursday’s reading. – This story was first published by theBBC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/494139/henry-kissinger-makes-surprise-visit-to-xi-jinping-in-beijing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos