‘The Manipur incident can never be forgiven, the culprits will not be spared’: PM Modi

One day after a video showing Two women from the Kuki-Zomi community parading naked in front of a crowd of men began to make the rounds on social media as Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the Manipur violence on Thursday. He said his heart was full of pain and anger over this shameful incident, and what happened to these Manipur girls can never be forgiven and no culprit will be spared.

In his first remarks on the Manipur violence that erupted on May 3, Modi said: Aaj jab main aap ke beech hoon aaya hoon, hoon hoon near Lokantra temple, my day is filled with trees, I am filled with anger; (Today, when I came among you and stand near this temple of democracy, then my heart is full of pain, full of anger. The incident that broke out in Manipur is a disgraceful incident for any civilized society.)

The whole country has been insulted and 140 million compatriots are ashamed, Modi said, in his remarks at the start of the 2023 monsoon session of parliament.

Modi urged all chief ministers to further strengthen law and order in their states and take the strictest measures to protect women.

During his brief remarks, Modi also mentioned incidents of crimes against women in Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Whether in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur or any part of the country, the maintenance of law and order and respect for women must be placed above any political debate, the Prime Minister said.

I want to assure compatriots that no criminal will be spared. The law will take full force, one step at a time, with all its might. What happened to the Manipur girls can never be forgiven, Modi said.

Modis’ remarks came minutes before the start of the monsoon session of parliament, during which several opposition members had given notices calling for the adjournment of debates in both houses to discuss the issue of violence in Manipur. The opposition criticized the Prime Minister’s silence in the face of violence in Manipur.

The Prime Ministers’ remarks came almost at the same time as the The Supreme Court made an observation about the incident in Manipur where two women paraded naked. The Supreme Court said it was deeply troubled by the video that emerged from Manipur. This is simply unacceptable to the court, he said, calling on the government to take action.

Will give some time to act, otherwise we will intervene, the court said.

Senior Congress official P Chidambaram asked what prompted the Prime Minister to speak out on the Manipur issue.

The Honorable Prime Minister broke his silence on ManipurHe spared no thought for the people of Manipur when he traveled to the United States, France, UAE and various states in India to inaugurate something or the like, Chidambaram said in a tweet.

Hon’ble PM broke his silence on Manipur He did not spare a thought for the people of Manipur when he traveled to USA, France, UAE and various states of India to inaugurate something or other. I wonder what made him remember Manipur? Was it the awful P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 20, 2023

I wonder what made him remember Manipur? Was it the horrible video of the unspeakable crime against the women of Manipur? Was it the Supreme Court taking notice of the massive violation of human rights in Manipur, Chidambaram asked.

The first thing the Honorable Prime Minister should do is overthrow the discredited government of Biren Singh and impose presidential rule, Chidambaram said.

Shortly after the Prime Minister’s remarks, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said Manipur Police had made the first arrest in the incident.

My thoughts are with the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as seen in the harrowing video that surfaced yesterday, Singh said in a tweet.

After learning of the incident from Suo-moto immediately after the video was released, the Manipur Police swung into action and made the first arrest this morning,” the CM added.

A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure that strict action is taken against all perpetrators, including considering the possibility of the death penalty. Let it be said, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society, he tweeted.

Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, told the Indian Express: Now that the Prime Minister has spoken and condemned him, there will be strong action. We have also agreed to a discussion in Parliament.