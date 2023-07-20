Polls open as Tories brace for losses, including Boris Johnson seat | UK News





A man checks the list of candidates outside a polling station in Uxbridge, where Boris Johnson resigned as MP (Picture: Reuters) The polls have opened in three by-elections that could spell disaster for Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party. Labor are hoping to snatch Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which was Boris Johnson’s seat in west London until he quit, and Selby and Ainsty in North Yorkshire freed up by the resignation of his ally Nigel Adams. The Liberal Democrats are hoping for victory in Somerton and Frome, following the resignation of David Warburton after admitting to using cocaine amid sexual harassment allegations. If the Conservatives lost them all, it would be the first time in 55 years that a government had been defeated in three by-elections on the same day. The Prime Minister told Tory MPs at a 1922 Committee meeting last night that they faced an uphill battle for the once secure seats. In the coming months, I will lay out more of what I would do if I had a full mandate, Sunak reportedly said. I have recently been described as a fully-fledged modern curator and you will see this in the program I present to you. Mr Sunak pledged to show the public who is really on their side, adding: And that is what will propel us to victory. Tory MP Jonathan Gullis told reporters outside the meeting the problem was apathetic Tory voters rather than support for Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer. A man adjusts a polling station sign at St Martin’s Church in Womersley, part of the Selby and Ainsty constituency in North Yorkshire (Picture: PA) During a visit to Warwickshire, Mr Sunak was asked if he would carry out a cabinet reshuffle on Friday in a bid to reset his post as Prime Minister. More: Tendency

You would never expect me to comment on things like that, he said, in what was clearly not a denial. Mr Johnson held Uxbridge with a majority of 7,000 when he was Prime Minister in the last general election in 2019. Mr Adams secured Selby with a majority of 20,000 that night, a margin similar to Mr Warburton’s victory in his Somerset seat. Rishi Sunak meets Tata’s board chairman after announcing a new electric car battery factory (Picture: AFP) Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: Today the voters of Somerton and Frome have the opportunity to send a clear message to the Tories that they have let our country down on the NHS, the cost of living crisis and protecting our rural communities. If the Liberal Democrats succeed in overturning this massive majority of 19,000 Tories, it will show that voters in Somerset are tired of being taken for granted by Rishi Sunak and his failing government. Sir Keirs’ spokesman played down Labor’s chances, saying Uxbridge had not been won even in the landslide victory in 1997, and that Selby would demand the parties achieve the best by-election result since World War Two. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected]. For more stories like this, check out our news page. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2023/07/20/polls-open-as-tories-brace-for-losses-including-boris-johnsons-seat-19160094/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos