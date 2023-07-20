Turkey looks west as it tightens sanctions enforcement – ​​EURACTIV.com

Plagued by a deplorable economy and struggling to build support, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is finding it increasingly difficult to maintain a neutral stance between Russia and the United States as he signals a realignment with the West, writes Tan Albayrak.

Tan Albayrak is an international trade lawyer at Reed Smith LLP.

It is no secret that the Erdoan government has pursued a foreign policy focused on strengthening relations with countries in the Middle East and Asia over the years. These policies inevitably led to a move away from the West.

As economic prospects deteriorated in the country, Turkey’s economic dependence on Russia increased. Specifically, this dependence on Russia has manifested itself in energy investments, tourism and trade.

However, following Erdoan’s recent re-election as president, there are signs that the tide may be turning in Turkey’s foreign and economic policy.

Investments from Western countries have gradually ceased following the shift of the axis towards Russia. However, the Erdogan government had previously discovered that it could make up for this shortfall by relying on new flows from eastern countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China and Russia.

This change in foreign policy alignment, and the resulting level of economic dependence, meant that Turkey was unable to enforce the export controls and sanctions imposed by the West on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

As a result, it’s easy to see why Turkey was accused of being a sanctions-free jurisdiction in a US document listing potential bypass jurisdictions alongside China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Armenia and Uzbekistan.

A crackdown on sanctions

Are Turkey’s days as a sanctions-free haven now numbered? Recently, there has been an increase in Russia-related enforcement actions in Turkey, including inspection of goods exported and imported to and from Russia.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Erdogan, after his re-election, will adopt all the restrictions imposed on Russia.

In a call for Western investment, the new Erdoan government may eventually be forced to do so. The Turkish economy is fragile, with the lira depreciating sharply amid persistently high inflation and fiscal constraints.

It is these economic issues that Erdoan will have to tackle if he hopes to succeed in the March 2024 local elections. He places great importance on reclaiming important cities like Istanbul and Ankara, which have backed opposition parties against the ruling AKP.

Moving West

The profiles of Erdoan’s recent appointments show his commitment to dealing with these economic issues and can be seen as a call to the West.

The replacement of Sahap Kavcioglu as Central Bank governor, who implemented Erdoan’s rate-cut campaign at a time of soaring inflation, with Hafize Gaye Erkan signaled an attempt to restore investor confidence in Turkish monetary policy. Meanwhile, the appointment of Mehmet Simsek as finance minister also signals a return to economic orthodoxy and a more market-friendly approach.

Other signs of a softening vis-a-vis the West include dropping opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership. Moscow’s feathers have also been particularly ruffled by Erdogan’s recent decision to release a group of Ukrainian commanders, designated as terrorists by Russia.

Turkey has walked a difficult tightrope as a mediator, exemplified by its brokerage of the Black Sea Grains Initiative, which played a vital peacemaking function until its recent collapse. At the same time, before the Ukrainian war, Turkey was exporting to Ukraine the very drones that helped it defend against Russia.

The two countries also enjoy strong economic ties in other areas, and Zelensky’s recent visit to Istanbul recognizes a certain level of mutual trust.

That said, given its strategic geopolitical location, it seems increasingly complex for Turkey to maintain strong relations with the West and Russia simultaneously, especially as there is a growing emphasis on anti-circumvention in the region. For example, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) recently sanctioned a large number of companies in Cyprus and Turkey for permitting prohibited trade linked to Russia.

Stop Bypass

Circumvention is, unfortunately, a widespread problem.

Even some EU member states have been criticized for taking a soft stance when implementing parts of the sanctions regime, such as the implementation of the EU’s embargo on Russian oil, which has drawn ire from the United States.

If all sanctions regimes can maintain strong enforcement internally, this would further incentivize third-party jurisdictions like Turkey or the United Arab Emirates to strengthen their own national laws. watch watch Russia. The Erdoan government already has the economic motive to adopt and more decisively enforce export controls and sanctions against Russia.

However, for this to translate into concrete political action, Turkey’s unique role must be recognized and expectations must be managed accordingly.

Ultimately, in the run-up to the 2024 local elections, Turkey is likely to adopt a trend of tougher law enforcement against Russia to attract Western investment. One of Russia’s backdoors to Western sanctions, as some see it, may finally be closing.

However, any return to the Western fold will likely happen gradually rather than overnight.