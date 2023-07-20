What happened to girls in Manipur can never be forgiven: PM Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Thursday, said the incident of women parading naked in Manipur has shamed 140 million Indians, saying the law will act with full force and no culprit will be spared. “Today, as I stand near this temple of democracy, my heart is full of pain and anger,” he told reporters in his address at the parliament complex ahead of the start of the monsoon session and amid criticism from opposition parties for not speaking out about ethnic violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern state. Don’t miss the in-depth and unbiased stories from northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our privacy policy “I want to assure compatriots that no culprit will be spared. The law will act with full force and firmness… What happened to these girls in Manipur can never be forgiven,” he said. The incident in the state will put any decent society to shame, and it has insulted the whole country and the 140 million compatriots are ashamed, he said. Tension has risen in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of Manipur’s warring communities paraded naked by a mob on the other side. The Prime Minister requested all Chief Ministers to further strengthen the law and order mechanism in their respective states and take the strictest measures especially in cases of crimes against women. He also mentioned states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while calling for strengthening law and order and protecting women. People should rise above political debates to prioritize law and order and respect for women, he added. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW The BJP has brought to light cases of crimes against women in Congress ruled states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while targeting the opposition party. Dear reader,

Managing Editor, eastmojo.com Modi also asked parliamentarians to take full advantage of the session for an in-depth discussion on a host of bills which he added are in the interest of the people. The Prime Minister spoke about the bills on the protection of digital personal data,

Modi also asked parliamentarians to take full advantage of the session for an in-depth discussion on a host of bills which he added are in the interest of the people. The Prime Minister spoke about the bills on the protection of digital personal data,

national foundation for research, mediation, repeal and amendment and 'jan vishwas' to affirm that there are many proposed laws that are in the interest of the nation and different sections of society. "I am convinced that there will be serious discussions in Parliament," he said.

