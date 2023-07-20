Henry Kissinger meets Xi Jinping in Beijing





Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday during his surprise trip to China amid frayed Sino-US relations. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License picture July 20 (UPI) — Henry Kissinger, a former US secretary of state who is on a surprise trip to China, met with the Asian nation’s leader, Xi Jinping, in Beijing on Thursday, according to state media. Kissinger met Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in the Chinese capital following a wave of senior US government officials who visited China in a bid to ease growing tensions in US-China relations, which the 100-year-old former secretary of state helped forge decades ago. In a short video clip of the meeting shared by China’s state-run tabloid Global Times, Kissinger told Xi that not only was it a privilege to visit Beijing, but that it was “extraordinarily good” of the president to have hosted their meeting in Villa 5 of the guesthouse where his first meeting with a Chinese leader took place. “The relationship between our two countries would be at the heart of world peace and the progress of our society,” he said. Xi, according to China Daily, told Kissinger that China appreciates his friendship. “We will not forget the historic contributions you have made to the development of China-US relations and the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples,” the Chinese leader said. President Xi Jinping said the Chinese people value friendship and are grateful to old friends like Kissinger. “We will not forget the historic contributions you have made to the development of China-US relations and the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples.”… https://t.co/hfd5jnlcmK pic.twitter.com/5yl1cVDd5u— China Daily (@ChinaDaily) July 20, 2023 The visit of Kissinger, who served as secretary of state and national security adviser during the presidents’ administrations Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, coincided with US Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry’s trip to China and follows the Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to the Asian country in mid-June and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s trip earlier this month. U.S. officials have been traveling around the world in a bid to create lines of communication with China in areas where the Biden administration sees potential for collaboration, such as the economy and the climate crisis, amid the unraveling of already strained tensions between Washington and Beijing amid their growing global competition. Kissinger met with U.S.-sanctioned Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on Tuesday and Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday. The Biden administration said it was aware of the trip and that Kissinger was traveling to China as a private citizen. The centenarian has made repeated trips to China over the decades – more than 100, according to China Daily – and is credited with helping forge US-China relations during his tenure as he helped broker the 1972 Shanghai Communiqué, which laid the groundwork for establishing formal diplomatic relations in 1979.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2023/07/20/Henry-Kissinger-meets-Xi-Jinping/9561689841890/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos