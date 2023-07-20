UK’s ruling Tories brace for voter thrashing in 3 special elections





LONDON (AP) Voters headed to the polls in three constituencies across England on Thursday, with the ruling Conservative Party bracing for a beating over a cost-of-living crisis and a string of morale-sapping political scandals.

Elections for House of Commons seats are being closely watched as they allow voters from three distinct regions of England, a small town in the north, the rural south-west and suburban London, to deliver a verdict on which party has ruled Britain since 2010, ahead of a national election due next year.

Three opinion polls this week have given the centre-left Labor party a lead of at least 15 points over the Conservatives nationally. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Tory lawmakers the three by-elections would be an uphill battle, but said he still believed the party could win the next general election. I promise you we can do it, but we can only do it together as one team, he told the cantankerous Conservative caucus on Wednesday night. The special election is part of the still rippling shockwaves of former leader Boris Johnson’s turbulent tenure. He resigned as a lawmaker last month, nearly a year after stepping down as prime minister, when a standards watchdog concluded he had lied to parliament about parties breaking the law in his office during the coronavirus pandemic. An ally followed Johnson to the door and another lawmaker resigned amid sex and drug allegations, triggering all three by-elections. Labor are hoping to win Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in suburban London, as well as the mixed urban-rural constituency of Selby and Ainsty vacated by Johnson ally Nigel Adams in northern England. The centrist Liberal Democrats are favorites to win in South West England, Somerton and Frome, whose Tory lawmaker David Warburton resigned over allegations of cocaine use and sexual misconduct. Labor leader Keir Starmer will face his own pressure if the party fails to win Johnson’s former seat, where the Tories are focused on a divisive local issue, a pollution reduction levy on older petrol and diesel vehicles introduced by Labor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. A trio of Conservative defeats would increase grumbling that Sunak is failing to turn the tide of the parties after the chaos caused by the Johnson scandal. The last time a ruling party lost three by-elections in one day was in 1968 under Labor Prime Minister Harold Wilson.





Sunak became prime minister after being elected leader of the ruling party in October. He inherited an economy reeling from the brief tenure of ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned after six weeks in office when her economic plans to cut taxes drove up the cost of government borrowing and hammered the pound. It has deepened a cost of living crisis which has seen the Bank of England raise its central interest rate in 13 consecutive meetings to 5% in a bid to rein in inflation which is falling but remains at a still high 7.9% in the year to June. Four in 10 renters say they are struggling to pay rent and millions of landlords are facing a steep rise in their mortgage payments. The soaring cost of living has prompted hundreds of thousands of public sector workers, including doctors and nurses, to strike, adding to the strain on the overstretched public health system. Poor results in Thursday’s vote could prompt Sunak to shake up his government with a cabinet reshuffle currently scheduled for September as early as Friday. Polls in the three areas close at 10 p.m. (2100 GMT), with results expected early Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenwichtime.com/news/world/article/the-uk-s-governing-conservatives-are-braced-for-a-18210180.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos