China’s Xi Jinping Meets ‘Old Friend’ Henry Kissinger in Beijing to Talk ‘Challenges and Opportunities’
beijing – Chinese leader Xi Jinping hailed former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger as an “old friend” when they met in Beijing on Thursday. Kissinger’s visit to China this week has seen him call for a rapprochement between Washington and Beijing, who remain at loggerheads over a range of issues, from human rights For trade and national security.
The 100-year-old diplomat played a pivotal role in building ties between the United States and communist China in the 1970s and has maintained close contact with the country’s leaders over the years.
“The Chinese people value friendship, and we will never forget our old friend and your historic contribution to promoting the development of China-US relations and strengthening the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples,” President Xi told Kissinger on Thursday, according to state media. “It not only benefited both countries, but also changed the world.”
“The world is currently experiencing changes not seen in a century, and the international order is undergoing enormous changes,” the Chinese leader added. “China and the United States are once again at a crossroads, and both sides must once again make a choice.
Kissinger, in response, thanked Xi for hosting him in building number five of the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse – where he met Premier Zhou Enlai in 1971.
“Relations between our two countries will be at the heart of world peace and the progress of our societies,” said the former diplomat.
Kissinger’s history with China
Kissinger secretly flew to Beijing in 1971 on a mission to establish relations with communist China. The trip set the stage for a historic visit by former US President Richard Nixon, who sought both to shake off the Cold War and seek help to end the Vietnam War.
Washington’s overtures to an isolated Beijing have helped China rise to become a manufacturing powerhouse and the world’s second-largest economy.
Since leaving office, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kissinger has made his fortune advising companies on China – and has warned against a hawkish turn in US policy.
His trip this week coincided with a trip by US climate envoy John Kerry, and follows recent visits by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“Since 1971, Dr. Kissinger has visited China more than 100 times,” CCTV said Thursday.
The former US diplomat had previously met Xi several times, including in recent years at economic summits in China.
“Challenges and opportunities coexist”
State news agency Xinhua said Kissinger told Defense Minister Li Shangfu on Tuesday that “in today’s world, challenges and opportunities coexist, and the United States and China should eliminate misunderstandings, coexist peacefully and avoid confrontation.”
Kissinger also met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday, who hailed Kissinger’s “historic contributions to the ice-breaking development of China-US relations.”
“US policy toward China needs Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom and Nixon-style political courage,” Wang said.
Kissinger has long been revered by the American elite and awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for brokering a ceasefire in Vietnam.
But he is considered by many to be an unindicted war criminal for his role in, among other events, extending the Vietnam War to Cambodia and Laos, supporting coups in Chile and Argentina and turning a blind eye to Pakistan’s mass atrocities during the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence.
