Can India’s opposition alliance pose a challenge to Modi in 2024?

Nine years after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party to a dramatic victory, he continues to be India’s most popular leader and is set to win a third term in elections next year.

Now, in a bid to mount a collective challenge to the strong and charismatic leader in 2024, 26 opposition parties have forged an alliance this week. The disparate group includes the main opposition Congress party and a series of regional parties that enjoy strong support in several Indian states.

They called the alliance INDIA, an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Opposition Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi has framed next year’s elections as a fight between Narendra Modi and INDIA.

They feel that if they fight alone they won’t be able to credibly challenge the BJP, but coming together will help them put up a decent fight, according to Rahul Verma, a fellow at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi. Such a coalition will allow them to pool their resources.

Contests for parliamentary constituencies in India often involve multiple candidates, splitting votes in three or even four ways. As a result, parties win elections even if they obtain less than 50% of the votes cast.

The 2019 figures showed that the BJP held around 37% of the total vote and non-BJP parties accounted for 63%. So if they could shore up some of that through individual competitions, then the opposition vote would not be split, independent political analyst Neerja Chowdhury pointed out. This is the core of their strategy to take on Modi. “Save the Idea of ​​India”

The INDIA Alliance, whose name was chosen to strike a chord of nationalism, said its aim was to protect democracy. Pledging to “safeguard the idea of ​​India as enshrined in the Constitution”, he said in a statement that “the character of our republic is being gravely assaulted in a systematic manner by the BJP”.

Critics have accused the Modis government of undermining democracy and press freedom, polarizing the country along communal lines and using federal investigative agencies to target opposition leaders, charges it strongly denies.

“We are resolved to combat the BJP’s systemic conspiracy to target, persecute and suppress our fellow Indians,” the INDIA alliance said.



While the rapprochement of key regional parties like the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party with the Congress Party marks a significant political shift, the way forward for the opposition group is formidable. Making room in the electoral contests will not be easy for parties that have been fierce rivals for decades. Some have been weakened by their members’ defections to the BJP. Questions remain over whether the disparate group can stay together in the coming months.

But several observers say that united by strong anti-BJP sentiment, the opposition parties in the INDIA alliance seem willing to smooth over their differences.

What we’re seeing this time is some determination to make it work, said political analyst Arati Jerath. The past five years have seen such an attack on the opposition by the ruling party in terms of filing corruption charges against several opposition leaders or arresting them that the BJP has somehow pushed them into each other’s arms. I think their compulsion now to stick together is huge. Modi criticizes the INDIA alliance

The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from parliament in March following his conviction in a criminal defamation case filed by a BJP leader had been criticized by several opposition parties and critics as a politically motivated affair and an attempt to silence the opposition.

The BJP denies targeting the opposition and has denounced the INDIA alliance.

On Tuesday, even as opposition members held their meeting, the BJP also celebrated nine years in power at a rally in New Delhi with 38 allies, mostly small groups and expressed confidence of a convincing victory next year.

During the meeting, Modi slammed the INDIA alliance as a hard-core corruption convention and said people have already decided to bring back our government in 2024.

But political analysts say there are signs of anxiety within the BJP, which was recently routed in the southern state of Karnataka by the Congress Party and suffered setbacks in some other states as well.

The BJP seems shaken. There’s definitely some nervousness in the group, Jerath said. BJP is trying to drive a wedge to stop opposition unity and we have to see if INDIA alliance can stay the course.

Still, political analysts point out that Modis’ approval ratings are high and he remains a charismatic leader. And while Modi, who is the face of the BJP, is seen as a crowd puller, the INDIA alliance lacks a clear leader.

All polls continue to indicate that Modi remains very popular. Anecdotally, you hear people say he loses his charisma, but there’s no hard evidence to back that up. And losses in national elections cannot be a barometer of what happens in national elections, according to Verma.

While it will be a huge challenge for the INDIA alliance to take on the BJP, analysts say it might be able to dent the huge majority that Hindu nationalists command in parliament in 2019, the BJP won 303 seats in the 545-member parliament.