Kissinger meets Xi as China woos old friends to handle US rivalry

The red carpet welcome to Beijing for Henry A. Kissinger, the 100-year-old former secretary of state, included China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, telling him that the Chinese people will always remember you. It featured praise from China’s top diplomat for his wisdom. And that involved a meeting with the Chinese defense minister, who rejected several requests for dialogue with his American counterpart.

China’s enthusiastic welcome for Mr. Kissinger this week is the latest example of how Beijing is reaching outside formal diplomatic channels to broaden the reach of its message and try to influence Washington’s thinking. Beijing has turned to those it deems more aligned with its position as it has grown more skeptical and at times openly frustrated with the Biden administration.

With the visit of Kissinger, whom Xi and other officials have called an old friend, Beijing has sought to emphasize cooperation and mutual respect between the powers. With visits from business leaders like Bill Gates also dubbed an old friend of Mr. Xi and Elon Musk, China has tried to highlight the long-standing economic relationship and the dangers of untangling global supply chains.

Such efforts could become increasingly important as Beijing pushes back against what it sees as the Biden administration’s efforts to contain China geopolitically, militarily and technologically. China is also seeing Republicans and Democrats uniting in wanting to get tough on Beijing, and a US presidential election is approaching in which candidates are likely to be more critical of China.