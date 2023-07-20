Politics
Kissinger meets Xi as China woos old friends to handle US rivalry
The red carpet welcome to Beijing for Henry A. Kissinger, the 100-year-old former secretary of state, included China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, telling him that the Chinese people will always remember you. It featured praise from China’s top diplomat for his wisdom. And that involved a meeting with the Chinese defense minister, who rejected several requests for dialogue with his American counterpart.
China’s enthusiastic welcome for Mr. Kissinger this week is the latest example of how Beijing is reaching outside formal diplomatic channels to broaden the reach of its message and try to influence Washington’s thinking. Beijing has turned to those it deems more aligned with its position as it has grown more skeptical and at times openly frustrated with the Biden administration.
With the visit of Kissinger, whom Xi and other officials have called an old friend, Beijing has sought to emphasize cooperation and mutual respect between the powers. With visits from business leaders like Bill Gates also dubbed an old friend of Mr. Xi and Elon Musk, China has tried to highlight the long-standing economic relationship and the dangers of untangling global supply chains.
Such efforts could become increasingly important as Beijing pushes back against what it sees as the Biden administration’s efforts to contain China geopolitically, militarily and technologically. China is also seeing Republicans and Democrats uniting in wanting to get tough on Beijing, and a US presidential election is approaching in which candidates are likely to be more critical of China.
It sounds very much like a deliberate Chinese strategy to woo individuals who could help shift opinions in Washington, said Dennis Wilder, former head of China analysis at the Central Intelligence Agency. The Chinese energize those who have a vested interest in the Chinese economy and the overall relationship.
After several months of deep cooling, the two countries have begun to re-engage on issues such as trade and climate change. But progress has been limited, with President Bidens’ climate envoy John Kerry walking out of talks this week in China without a new deal, and Beijing arguing that problems in the relationship are hampering its cooperation with Washington in the fight against global warming.
Although the meetings succeeded in building a floor in the relationship, tensions remain high. China wants the United States to lift restrictions on technology, limit its support for Taiwan and end what Beijing sees as a containment strategy centered on building security ties with American allies and partners in Asia. The ties could fray further if the Biden administration imposes new restrictions on U.S. investments in Chinese companies involved in quantum computing, artificial intelligence and semiconductors.
Zhu Feng, a professor of international relations at Nanjing University, said Kissinger’s visit underscored Beijing’s concern about how to influence and persuade US political elites to scale back their strategic suppression of China, at a time when voices like his were increasingly rare in Washington.
Beijing often cites Mr. Kissinger’s time as secretary of state and helped pave the way for a historic 1972 visit to China by President Nixon as an example of a golden age in bilateral relations. This trip led to the establishment of diplomatic relations between Washington and communist-ruled China seven years later.
As relations have soured in recent years, Chinese officials have said U.S. officials should learn from Mr. Kissinger and his pro-engagement stance.
To re-emphasize the point, China stressed the historical significance of the venue where Xi and Kissinger met on Thursday. The Chinese authorities chose Villa No. 5 of the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, the same building where, half a century earlier, Mr. Kissinger had met Zhou Enlai, the Chinese prime minister at the time.
Relations between China and the United States will forever be tied to the Kissinger name, Xi said in a video broadcast by CCTV, the state-run television channel, as the two men sat side by side in plush cream-colored armchairs. I express my deep respect to you.
In an official summary of the meeting, published by Chinese state media, Xi reportedly said: I hope you and insightful people in the United States will continue to play a constructive role in putting China-US relations back on track.
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi, a senior Chinese foreign official, had told Kissinger a day earlier that US policy needed Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom and Nixon-style political bravery.
China has also courted American business leaders. Besides Mr. Gates and Mr. Musk, Tim Cook and Jamie Dimon have visited China this year, some have given more high-level meetings with Chinese officials than Biden administration officials have received in months. Visits by business leaders are also an opportunity for China to send a message about foreign confidence in the economy, which has faced an uncertain recovery.
During his trip to Beijing in March, Mr Cook took selfies with admirers at an Apple store and attended a government development forum then seen as an important signal as China was just emerging from three years of strict coronavirus restrictions.
Two months later, Mr. Musk visited China and met with senior ministers and Shanghai’s top leader. In Chinese media, Mr. Musk, the boss of Tesla and Twitter, has been hailed as a supporter of free trade between the United States and China.
Musk’s trip to China has shown American businesses firm faith in the Chinese market despite rumors of decoupling from some Western politicians, the Global Times, a Communist Party tabloid, said.
With these meetings, Xi appears to be trying to underscore the importance of trade relations between the two nations and signal that growing tensions in the relationship could jeopardize those ties.
That message has become even more important to Beijing after Chinese officials raided offices or questioned staff at U.S. consulting firms such as Bain & Company, scaring off many foreign companies, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington.
Overall, China wants to retain foreign investors, and those it is bringing in are big tech companies that could still see the appeal of the Chinese market, Sun said.
The Chinese believe these business leaders have more freedom to act outside of political correctness, she said. But another element is that China wants to show that cooperation with China, and following Beijing’s rules, will be rewarding.
Olivia Wang contributed to the research.
