Imran Khan summoned to SC in July 24 murder case

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, to appear before it on July 24 for the hearing of his plea in the case related to the murder of senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar in Quetta.

The former prime minister had filed a plea with the SC seeking the quashing of the FIR which named him in the murder case of lawyer Shar, who was shot dead in Quetta on June 6.

A First Information Report (FIR) had been filed against Khan and others on the complaint of the slain lawyers’ son, Barrister Siraj Ahmed, in Quetta on charges of murder, the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other provisions.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar held the PTI chairman directly responsible for the killing, saying the targeted assassination was linked to a treason case against Imran under Article 6 of the Constitution, which Shar pleaded.

A three-member bench comprising Judge Yahya Afridi, Judge Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Judge Musarrat Hilali heard Khan’s plea.

“The petitioner must go to court to obtain redress,” Judge Afridi noted during the hearing.

The judge told Khan’s lawyer to tell the head of the PTI to appear in court in his personal capacity.

Judge Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked if the former prime minister could appear today.

At this, attorney Latif Khosa informed the court that Khan would appear at the SC in an hour.

Meanwhile, Judge Afridi remarked that it would be best if the government lawyer submitted his response first.

Lawyers representing plaintiffs in the case said the case concerns the appearance of the PTI chief before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the murder case.

Khan’s attorney responded to the argument by saying the defense does not recognize JIT in a murder case.

At this, Judge Naqvi told the attorney to take the matter seriously, saying the petitioner was expected to appear in person to obtain bail or Void orders from the FIR.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until July 24, ordering the head of the PTI to appear at 10:30 a.m.

The former prime minister, who is embroiled in a host of cases, had moved the Supreme Court against his nomination in the Shar shooting case in Quetta in June.

Apart from bail in the case, he also sought the reversal of the decision of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) to dismiss a similar petition.

However, the two-member SC bench comprising Judge Ijazul Ahsen and Judge Ayesha A Malik rejected Khan’s bail request and refused to stay the BHC’s order without hearing the other parties in the case.

The court held that a two-member bench of the Supreme Court could not stay the order issued by the two-member bench of the learned high courts, ordering the head of the PTI to contact the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to fix the case before a three-member bench.

