The Tories are preparing for a by-election fearing they will lose all three contests running TODAY, but could Sadiq Khan’s hated ULEZ save them in Boris Johnson’s former Uxbridge seat?

The Conservatives are preparing for a by-election fearing they will lose the three seats up for grabs today.
Voting is underway in Uxbridge & South Ruislip – Boris Johnson’s former constituency – as well as Selby & Ainsty and Somerton & Frome.
Although previously seen as Tory strongholds, Rishi Sunak admitted at a meeting of MPs last night that the competitions would be ‘tough’.
He called on his troops to unite regardless of the results, pledging to “throw everything” to win the next general election.
Most Tories are gloomy about the prospects of retaining the seats with disastrous national polls and Mr Sunak’s personal ratings sinking to new depths.
However, some are hoping the furor over Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion will offer a lifeline to Uxbridge.
Conservative candidate Steve Tuckwell leaves a polling station in Uxbridge and South Ruislip after casting his vote today
Labor candidate Danny Beales (left) votes in Uxbridge this morning
Keir Starmer (left) hopes to recruit two new MPs in today’s contest, while Rishi Sunak (right) warned that the contests will be ‘difficult’.
A YouGov poll this week suggested the Prime Minister’s personal ratings were at their lowest since taking office at Downing Street
Labor are optimistic about their chances of snatching this constituency with Selby & Ainsty freed up by the resignation of Mr Johnson’s ally Nigel Adams.
The Lib Dems are aiming for victory in the Somerton & Frome contest, sparked by the departure of David Warburton after he admitted to using cocaine amid sexual harassment allegations.
Which by-elections are taking place, why and who are the candidates?
Uxbridge and South Ruislip
Triggered by the resignation of Boris Johnson after a controversial Partygate report revealed he deliberately misled the Commons.
Candidates: Steve Tuckwell (curator); Danny Beales (Labour)
Selby & Ainsty
Called up following the departure of Mr Johnson’s ally Nigel Adams amid a row over not being granted a peerage on the ex-Prime Minister’s honors list.
Candidates: Claire Holmes (curator); Keir Mather (Labour)
Somerton and Frome
Prompted by David Warburton to quit after he admitted to using cocaine amid sexual harassment allegations.
Candidates: Faye Purbrick (Curator); Sarah Dyke (Lib Dem)
The losses for the Conservatives in each would be the first time in 55 years that a government has been defeated in three by-elections on the same day.
Last night Mr Sunak told his MPs: ‘In the coming months I will be explaining more about what I would do if I had a full mandate.’
“I have recently been described as a full-spectrum modern conservative and you are going to see that in the program I present.”
Mr Sunak pledged to show the public ‘who is really on their side’, adding: ‘And that’s what will propel us to victory’.
He was aware of the battle he would face if voters rejected the Tory candidates outright, but urged MPs to unite ahead of a general election due next year.
“When we come back in September, we will all have a choice to make. Do we unite and do everything we can to win the next elections or not? I have made my choice, I am with you to win,’ Mr Sunak said at the meeting.
“I promise you we can do it, but we can only do it together as one team.”
Tory backbencher Jonathan Gullis told reporters outside the meeting the problem was ‘apathetic Tory voters’ rather than public support for Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer.
He said Mr Sunak had told them “what we already know, which is that the battle will be difficult” in the by-elections.
Tory MPs at the meeting said he had not responded to suggestions he could carry out a cabinet reshuffle tomorrow in a bid to reset his post as prime minister.
Dogs waiting outside polling stations are a familiar sight at elections – with these two pets accompanying their owners in Selby today
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey aims to grab Somerton & Frome in today’s by-election
Mr Johnson held the Uxbridge constituency in London with a majority of 7,000 when he was Prime Minister in the last general election in 2019.
Mr Adams secured North Yorkshire’s Selby and Ainsty with a majority of 20,000 that night, a similar margin to Mr Warburton’s victory in his Somerset seat.
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: ‘Today voters in Somerton and Frome have the opportunity to send a clear message to the Tories that they have let our country down on the NHS, the cost of living crisis and protecting our rural communities.
“If the Liberal Democrats are able to overturn this massive majority of 19,000 Tories, it will show that voters in Somerset are tired of being taken for granted by Rishi Sunak and his failing government.”
Sir Keir’s spokesman tried to manage expectations of Labour’s chances, saying Uxbridge had not been won even in the landslide victory in 1997 and that Selby would demand the party’s best by-election result since World War II.
