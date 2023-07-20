Trump News Today: Trump could be indicted for violating the Civil Rights Act at the January 6 grand jury inquest





Donald Trump reveals his plan after claiming he would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump could be indicted by a grand jury investigating his efforts to nullify the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as early as today.

The Independent has learned that a possible indictment could be delivered as early as Thursday or Friday, charging the former president in his third criminal case.

Mr. Trump announced on Tuesday that he had received a letter from Special Prosecutor Jack Smith informing him that he was the target of a grand jury investigation.

The target letter cites three statutes under which he could be charged, including conspiracy to commit an offense or defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under cover of law and tampering with a witness, victim or informant, multiple news outlets reported.

It comes as Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced criminal charges against 16 people who signed certificates falsely stating Mr Trump won the 2020 election, part of a plan to alter results in states Joe Biden won.

In other legal jabs for Mr Trump, a judge rejected his bid to transfer his Manhattan criminal charges to federal court, sending the silent money case to state court in New York.

Key PointsView Latest Update 1689853200Fox News Chooses to Rerun Trump’s False Election Claims

Months after Fox settled with Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million for false election claims, the network opted to air part of a pre-recorded town hall with former President Donald Trump where he made false election claims.

Oliver O’Connell20 July 2023 12:40

1689851400DeSantis mocked for referencing pudding in CNN interview after bizarre food story

It was an unfortunate reference that Ron DeSantis viewers picked up almost immediately.

In response to a question from CNN’s Jake Tapper in one of his first mainstream media interviews, the Florida governor said of his eligibility that the proof was in the pudding.

It immediately brought to mind a viral story from earlier this year in which The Daily Beast reported that Mr DeSantis once ate a cup of pudding with his fingers while on a private jet.

Oliver O’Connell20 July 2023 12:10

1689849600Trump tries to move Manhattan hush money case to federal court dismissed by judge

A federal judge has dismissed Donald Trump’s attempt to transfer his Manhattan criminal charges to the United States District Court, sending the case resulting from silent money payments to New York State Court.

In June, Manhattan prosecutors charged the former president with 34 counts of falsifying business records, alleging an effort to silence news of Mr. Trump’s alleged affairs while campaigning for president in 2016. He pleaded not guilty.

Alex Woodward has the latest.

Oliver O’Connell20 July 2023 11:40

1689847800Don Jr says it will be the end of civilization if his father is charged on January 6

Indicting former President Donald Trump for the January 6 insurrection would mark the end of civilization, according to his eldest son.

Donald Trump Jr made the comment during an interview with right-wing broadcaster Real Americas Voice, also suggesting that civilization was actually going to end soon anyway.

Oliver O’Connell20 July 2023 11:10

1689846000Jack Smith: The prosecutor overseeing the Trump investigations

Andrew Feinberg paints the portrait of the man watched by everyone in Washington.

Oliver O’Connell20 July 2023 10:40

1689842400Voice: Republicans gave credibility by criticizing Democrats on anti-Semitism by touting RFK Jr

Amid all the concerns about the American right courting anti-Semites, the Republicans should have had a perfect opportunity to turn the tables on the Democrats and accuse them of having an anti-Semitism problem.

Oliver O’Connell20 July 2023 09:40

1689837000Is Trump going to jail?

Amid the whirlwind of criminal cases and investigations with former President Donald Trump at the center, the ultimate question for most people is whether or not he might end up in jail.

Oliver O’Connell20 July 2023 08:10

1689831600Are Republican Biden family corruption allegations undermined by their own whistleblowers?

Andrew Feinberg believes so, writing:

House Republicans’ efforts to portray President Joe Biden and his family as corrupt influence peddlers are being undermined by the very people they have cast as whistleblowers against the Bidens in the first six months of their investigation.

Read more of his report from Washington, DC:

Oliver O’Connell20 July 2023 06:40

1689824408 Can Trump still show up in 2024 with another possible indictment?

Donald Trump now faces two criminal cases after being arrested on a state case in New York and a federal case in Miami at a time when he is on the trail for another stint in the White House.

A third indictment could loom this week.

Can he still run for a new term in the White House?

Oliver O’Connell20 July 2023 04:40

1689820808Trump insists he’s not scared off by Jan. 6 indictment

Hours after former President Donald Trump announced he was the target of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 election, Mr Trump told Sean Hannity he was disturbed by the news but didn’t scare him.

Mr. Trump was speaking to Mr. Hannity in a pre-recorded town hall interview on Fox News. The former president faces a potential third indictment for the January 6 events in addition to other ongoing criminal cases.

Kelly Rissman has the story.

Oliver O’Connell20 July 2023 03:40

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-indictment-latest-news-today-b2378689.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos