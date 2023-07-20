‘Will not tolerate atrocities against girls’: PM Modi on Manipur women marched nude video





Image source: PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monsoon Session of Parliament: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the violence in Manipur. Speaking on the video which showed two women parading naked in Manipur, Prime Minister Modi said it was filled with and called ‘shameful for any decent society’. He also assured the people of the country that the accused would not be spared. I am filled with anguish and anger. Manipur incident brings shame on society, Prime Minister Modi said ahead of the start of the monsoon session of parliament. Manipur has shamed 140 million Indians Prime Minister Modi said the Manipur incident had shamed 140 million Indians. I assure the nation, no culprit will be spared. The law will run its course with all its might. What happened with the Manipur girls can never be forgiven,” Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi has urged chief ministers of all states to further strengthen law and order, especially for women’s safety. “I urge all CMs to further strengthen law and order in their states – especially for the safety of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh Manipur or any corner of the country – rise above politics…” he added. The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that MPs will use the monsoon session of Parliament to discuss public welfare issues and said the sharper the discussion, the better the outcome it generates in the public interest. Today, as we gather in the holy month of Sawan in this temple of democracy… I am confident that all MPs together will utilize it for the maximum welfare of the people and fulfill their responsibilities as MPs, he said in his remarks ahead of the start of the monsoon session of Parliament. An old video has surfaced showing two women exhibited naked Tensions erupted in Manipur after a video emerged on May 4 showing two naked women being sexually assaulted by a group of men. The women were from one of the warring communities amid ongoing violence in the state. The video has gone viral on social media on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) on Thursday (tomorrow) to highlight their plight. Speaking on the matter, Kongkopi Village SP of Manipur said, “Every effort is being made to arrest the culprits in regards to the viral video of two women parading naked.” Police said a case of kidnapping, gang rape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants. Manipur violence Manipur has witnessed incidents such as arson since May 3. Violence has gripped Manipur after clashes erupted at a rally organized by the All Tribes Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for Meiteis to be included in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. So far, more than 160 people have been killed in ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state. The Meiteis make up about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mainly in the Imphal Valley. The tribes – Nagas and Kukis – still make up 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts. Also read: Center urges Twitter to remove nude video of Manipur women Also Read:Main defendants in Manipur, women paraded in naked video arrested, Amit Shah talks to CM latest news from india

