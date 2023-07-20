Chinese Xi Jinping meets Henry Kissinger in Beijing





Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger helped broker talks between then US President Richard Nixon and Chinese Mao Zedong, paving the way for normalized relations. Medianews Group/Los Angeles Daily News Via Getty Images | Medianews Group | Getty Images Veteran US diplomat Henry Kissinger met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday during a surprise visit to Beijing, according to state media. The 100-year-old former US secretary of state was welcomed by the Chinese premier at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, CCTV said in a post online. Details of the talks were not released, although a statement praised Kissinger as a “legendary diplomat” in reference to his previous work brokering US rapprochement with China, according to a Google translation of the report. “The Chinese people value friendship, and we will never forget our old friend and your historic contribution to promoting the development of China-US relations and strengthening the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples,” according to an additional report by the official Xinhua News Agency, quoting Xi as Google Translate. The US State Department did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment on the meeting. However, Reuters reported that the White House said Kissinger was not traveling to China on behalf of the US government. Kissinger’s talks with Xi were his second unexpected meeting of the week, after the former diplomat held talks with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on Tuesday. A thaw in US-Sino tensions The talks come as part of wider efforts to thaw diplomatic tensions between the two world powers. US-Sino relations have become increasingly fractured in recent months amid a series of tit-for-tattech sector trade caps, heightened tensions around the Taiwan Strait and security concerns following the US interception of a suspected Chinese spy balloon. Kissinger, who in 1971 helped broker talks between then US President Richard Nixon and China’s Mao Zedong, paving the way for normalized relations, is still held in high esteem in China. A video accompanying the CCTV message shows footage of Kissinger sitting with Xi in one of the state guesthouse’s lavish rooms, a place considered more intimate than the Great Hall of the People, where official diplomatic meetings are usually held. The video also features footage from recent visits to China by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US climate envoy John Kerry. Notably, Blinken was the only other U.S. official to speak with Xi in recent weeks, holding a last-minute meeting that was described as robust but conciliatory. Kerry, during a four-day visit to Beijing that ended on Wednesday, signaled that an upcoming meeting between US President Joe Biden and Xi could be on the cards later this year. Kerry was referring to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Summit, which the two leaders are due to attend in San Francisco in November. The last time the couple met was in November at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

