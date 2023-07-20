Trump’s Request for New Trial DeniedExBulletin





E. Jean Carroll walks out of federal court in Manhattan, May 9, 2023, in New York City. A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump’s request for a new trial in the defamation case of E. John Carroll. John Minchillo/AP .

A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump’s request for a new trial in the civil case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

A jury previously found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, and awarded him $5 million in damages.

Senior District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York wrote in an order issued Wednesday that the jury in the case did not reach “a gravely erroneous result” and that its verdict was not “a miscarriage of justice,” as Trump had alleged.

“Now that the court has denied Trump’s motion for a new trial or to lower the verdict, E Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages awarded to her by the jury,” Robbie Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, said in a statement.

Trump’s attorneys did not immediately comment on the decision.

The decision came a week after the US Justice Department refused to shield Trump from Carroll’s other libel suit, reversing one of its most controversial decisions early in the Biden administration.

Carroll filed that first libel suit three years ago. Around that time, then-Attorney General Bill Barr sided with Trump and said the former president acted within the confines of his office as president. But Judge Kaplan had rejected that position only to watch Biden’s new attorney general, Merrick Garland, also extend a legal shield to Trump.

The change of course has added another legal burden to Trump, who is battling criminal charges for accounting for alleged silent money payments in Manhattan, separate federal charges for alleged obstruction and willful withholding of highly classified documents at his Florida compound, and a grand jury investigation in Georgia into his attempts to overturn the results of that 2020 presidential election in that state.

Separately, on Tuesday, Trump said he had received a message from the Justice Department that he was the target of the grand jury investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 election. An indictment could be imminent.

Rewind to the start of the Carroll legal case

In 2019, Carroll went public for the first time that Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, when the future president was just a businessman.

She made these allegations with the publication of her memoir What Do We Need Men For: A Modest Proposal.

Trump responded, denying the accusation and saying the writer had ulterior motives.

Carroll has sued Trump twice (in 2019 and later in 2022) for his public rebuke of his accusation.

The columnist filed the second lawsuit against Trump (this time for defamation and rape) after New York State lifted the statute of limitations for sexual assault survivors to file civil lawsuits.

In May, the jurors sided with her in the case. The jury did not find, however, that Trump raped Carroll. The jury awarded him $5 million in total damages, acknowledging that he had “sexually abused” her and defamed her when he denied her story.

But this case, like Trump’s criminal cases, is far from over.

His first lawsuit filed in 2019, called Carroll I in court, was filed over Trump’s alleged defamatory statements. After his victory in May, Carroll and his attorneys asked a court to expand the scope of Carroll I’s case against Trump, seeking at least an additional $10 million in damages.

Kaplan also said in his statement to NPR that Carroll “also looks forward to continuing to hold Trump accountable for what he did to him at the trial of Carroll I, which is scheduled to begin January 15, 2024.”

