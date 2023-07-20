Jokowi reveals leaked Meet Surya Paloh: Discuss 2024!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo revealed the discussion during a meeting with the Chairman of the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) at the State Palace some time ago. Talks between the two ranged from government issues to the 2024 election. So said Jokowi after the inauguration of the Bengkulu – Taba Penanjung toll road in Bengkulu province on Thursday (20/7/2023). “Yes, there are talks about government related issues, some talk about politics related issues, some are related to 2024, but I cannot mention them one by one in detail,” Jokowi told reporters. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Jokowi said the meeting with the general chairman of the Nasdem party was considered normal, as before. “Yes, it’s an ordinary meeting, we see each other often, we see each other often, we talk to each other naturally, you don’t want to know everything,” he said. Pictured: President Joko Widodo (left) and NasDem party chairman Surya Paloh (right)

President Joko Widodo (left) and NasDem party chairman Surya Paloh (right) Previously, Surya Paloh disclosed the results of his meeting with Jokowi last Monday (7/17/2023). During the meeting, Jokowi asked who the vice-presidential candidate Anies Baswedan was. "So Pak Jokowi also asked, who is the vice president, I said I hadn't thought of that, what I know is (the case) of Pak Anies, ha ha ha," Surya Paloh said at NasDem Tower, Gondangdia, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, then wrote on Thursday (7/20/2023). Surya Paloh said the cawapres figurine was already in Anies' pocket. But he didn't know anything about the figure either. Surya Paloh also said that there is a chance of a meeting between Jokowi and Anies. "Yeah, I said I don't understand, maybe Pak Anies knows better, that's about it," he said. "I didn't offer it, but the probability could go that way (Jokowi meets Anies), and that's good. It's possible in that way, it's possible in that way," he said. he adds. Furthermore, he stressed that the political climate should not be taken in too tense a direction. He stressed that political parties should prioritize the interests of the nation rather than questioning who is friend or foe. "Yes, like I said from the start, if the atmosphere is created in a non-tense way, it's not an adversary, it's a friend, who will benefit? This nation, all of us. We miss thoughts like that," he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi Frankly Didn't Invite NasDem When He Met Megawati Cs (emy/wu)



