Manipur video reaction: Manipur incident: PM Modi calls viral video shameful, says accused will not be spared





Ahead of the monsoon session of parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the viral Manipur video on Thursday and said the Manipur incident had shamed 140 million Indians. I want to assure the people of India that the defendants will not be spared, he said. He also urged states to make stricter provisions to protect women and to take strict action against disbelievers. “This is a shameful incident for any society…who did this and who is responsible is another issue, but it has brought shame to our nation. I call on all Chief Ministers to strengthen law and order. Whether in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur…the question of a woman’s honor is above all political.” “The law will decide and take action against the disbelievers in the Manipur Women’s Parade issue,” the prime minister said. In the meantime, the Supreme Court has asked the Central and Manipur government to inform it of the steps taken to bring the perpetrators to justice. The SC noted that what is portrayed in the media about the visuals that have emerged shows a gross constitutional violation and an offense against human life using women as instruments of violence perpetrated contrary to constitutional democracy. “After learning of the incident from Suo-moto immediately after the video was released, Manipur Police swung into action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure that strict action is taken against all perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment,” said Manipur CM N Biren Singh. Meanwhile, several opposition MPs have given notices to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding talks on the situation in Manipur, resulting in further controversy as a video of two women parading naked surfaced and was widely circulated. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has suspended Rajya Sabha’s trade advisory under Rule 267 and demanded a discussion on violence in Manipur. Congressman Gaurav Gogoi and Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM have moved adjournment motions in Lok Sabha on the matter. Manickam Tagore of the Congress has given a notice of adjournment motion to Lok Sabha on the situation in Manipur demanding a discussion on “violence against women and children in the North Eastern State”. CPI MP Binoy Viswam, Rashtriya MP Janata Dal Manoj Jha and Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan also suspended trade notices in the Upper House under Rule 267, to discuss the Manipur situation. (ANI entries)

