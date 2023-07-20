Jan 6 rioters have bad news for Donald Trump over Washington, DC, juries





Whatever the situation of Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case in Florida, he will face a much tougher fight if the target letter he received on Sunday is followed by an indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Those charges would almost certainly be brought in Washington, DC, where juries convicted one defendant on Jan. 6 after another.

If I were Donald J. Trump, the last place on Earth I would want to stand trial other than Atlanta, Georgia, is Washington, DC, Samuel Shamansky, attorney for convicted Jan. 6 rioter Dustin Thompson, told The Daily Beast.

Shamansky said he based his opinion in part on pre-trial jury selection and the trial itself, but mostly on speaking with the jury after he returned a guilty verdict. The jurors made it clear that they were deeply offended by the capitol storming.

The overwhelming feeling was that this was a personal violation, a personal affront, Shamansky said. People from outside the DC area with an anti-DC agenda took over their city and ransacked the capitol building and assaulted their officers, all in the name of a fake stolen election.

Thompson testified at trial that he traveled from Ohio to Washington on Jan. 6 after being convinced by Trump’s claims on various media platforms that the election was rigged.

The way he said it was believable to me, Thompson said at the 2022 trial. I mean, I believed him.

The fired pest exterminator told the jury that he attended the rally at the Ellipse and simply joined the crowd when Trump told them to come to the Capitol.

If the president almost orders you to do something, I felt compelled to do it, Thompson testified. I had to do something to earn his respect or, like, his approval.

Shamansky subpoenaed Trump and asked the judge to allow U.S. marshals to help serve him. The judge refused and told Shamansky to use a civilian bailiff. The result was what Shamansky had expected when he asked for the marshals.

On April 1, 2022, while attempting to legally serve former President Donald J. Trump at the Mar-a-Lago Club, one of Mr. Thompsons private servers was turned away [by] an armed individual, Shamansky reported in court documents. According to the service report submitted to the lawyer1, the bailiff believed that this individual was a government employee, more specifically a United States Secret Service agent.

But as has since been shown twice, Trump’s Secret Service detail cannot shield him from impeachment. The best the officers can do is escort him through his arrest, fingerprinting, and then arraignment.

Attorney Norman Pattis, who represented Joseph Biggs, one of five Proud Boys charged in a seditious conspiracy related to January 6, has more information on what Trump would face in Washington, DC. Pattis told The Daily Beast that more than half of the potential jurors he interviewed sympathized with the Black Lives Matter movement. Almost everyone had attended a protest at some point, but no one had participated in a Stop the Steal rally.

It’s a terrifying panel, he said. It took us 12 days to choose a jury and we didn’t like what we had.

All five Proud Boys were convicted, although jurors dismissed some charges and appeared to have taken considerable care in weighing the evidence.

I’m not saying you can’t get a fair trial there, Pattis said.

But he suggested that the nation’s capital is not an ideal location for defendants exposing the Deep State and pledging to drain the swamp.

DC is a corporate city and its business is government, he said.

Pattis thinks Trump would seek a change of venue.

And it will fail, Pattis added, citing current guidelines for such a change.

That doesn’t mean Trump will get anything other than a fair trial. But given the evidence against him, a fair trial could very well mean a conviction. And many federal crimes carry mandatory minimum sentences.

Thompson was given three years for accompanying the mob and getting so angry he stole liquor and a coat rack from the Senate side of the Capitol. Pattis thinks Biggs will get 10 to 12 years for his part in an insurgent conspiracy.

At present, Trump has only been hit with a target letter. But if he were to be charged and then convicted, it’s hard to see how simply being a former president could save someone who was the chief instigator from a serious sentence.

