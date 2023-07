Chinese Heads of State Diplomacy: China, Indonesia Promote Closer Belt and Road Cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping first proposed the concept of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road in a major speech before the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia, the Indonesian parliament on October 3, 2013, marking a profound influence on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers an important speech titled “Join Hands to Build a China-ASEAN Community with a Shared Future” before the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia, October 3, 2013. (Photo/Wang Ye) Shortly thereafter, in 2014, Indonesian President Joko Widodo presented his vision for the Global Maritime Fulcrum. Since then, the two countries have consistently worked in synergy through the BRI and the Global Maritime Fulcrum, which subsequently catalyzed several key cooperation projects, including the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed ​​Railway, the Comprehensive Regional Economic Corridor and the “Two Countries, Twin Parks” initiative. During a return visit to Indonesia in November 2022, Xi noted in a meeting with Widodo that China will continue to encourage outstanding Chinese companies to contribute to major infrastructure projects in Indonesia, including the development of Indonesia’s new capital and North Kalimantan Industrial Park. Every facet of the North Kalimantan Industrial Park, from overall planning to material use, from terminal construction to road construction, and from energy supply to pollution treatment, reflects the green development philosophy. Park site manager Xu Zhiguo, an employee of China’s Tsingshan Holding Group, one of the park’s investors, noted that bamboo materials are used for the construction of the terminal in the park to improve the structure of the silt layer. “Bamboo grows very fast. Replacing wood with bamboo reduces deforestation,” Xu said. Ye Weili, an employee of Tsingshan Holding Group, observed that the widely recognized Chinese principle, “clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”, found resonance in the North Kalimantan Industrial Park, taking deep root and becoming as ubiquitous as the ubiquitous dandelions in the region. Over the past decade, China has maintained its position as Indonesia’s largest trading partner. In 2022, bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to $149.09 billion, up 19.8% year on year. The total value of engineering project contracts undertaken by Chinese companies in Indonesia exceeded $14 billion last year. The joint efforts of China and Indonesia to build the Belt and Road have resulted in tangible benefits for both peoples, having a positive impact regionally and globally. (Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

