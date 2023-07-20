Xi Jinping meets Henry Kissinger_Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America





Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, capital of China, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen) BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Xi noted that Dr. Kissinger recently celebrated his 100th birthday and has made more than 100 visits to China over the years. “These two 100s give this visit a special meaning.” Xi said that fifty-two years ago, when China and the United States stood at a crucial inflection point, Chairman Mao Zedong, Premier Zhou Enlai, President Richard Nixon and Dr. Kissinger, with their extraordinary strategic vision, made the right decision for China-US cooperation and launched the process of normalizing China-US relations. The decision brought benefits to both countries and changed the world. Chinese people value friendship, Xi said. “We never forget our old friends, nor your historic contributions to promoting the growth of China-US relations and strengthening the friendship between the two peoples.” Xi pointed out that the world is undergoing momentous transformations unseen in a century and the international landscape is going through major changes. “China and the United States have once again come to a crossroads, which requires another decision from both sides on where to go from here.” Looking ahead, China and the United States can help each other succeed and prosper together, and the key is to follow the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, he said. “China is ready, on this basis, to explore with the United States the right path for the two countries to get along and steadily advance their relationship, which will be good for both sides and bring benefits to the world,” Xi said. He expressed hope that Dr. Kissinger and other far-sighted people in the United States could continue to play a constructive role in restoring China-US relations to the right track. Kissinger thanked President Xi for meeting him at Villa 5 of the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, the place where he met Chinese leaders during his first visit to China. He stressed that the US-China relationship is essential to the peace and prosperity of the two countries and the rest of the world. Under the current circumstances, it is imperative to uphold the principles established by the Shanghai Communique, appreciate the utmost importance China attaches to the one-China principle and move the relationship in a positive direction, Kissinger said. He expressed his commitment to making continuous efforts to facilitate mutual understanding between the American and Chinese peoples. Wang Yi attended the meeting. (Source: Xinhua News Agency)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://us.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zmgx/zxxx/202307/t20230720_11115964.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos