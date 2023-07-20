By-election: Voters head to the polls as Boris Johnson’s former Uxbridge seat is watched by Labor – Politics Live





Voters head to the polls in the Selby and Ainsty by-elections Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Voters head to the polls today in three by-elections in starkly different parts of the country as Labor eyes Boris Johnson’s former headquarters in Uxbridge and Ruislip in Greater London. By-elections are also taking place in Selby and Ainsty and Somerton and Frome in polls that will serve as a barometer of public sentiment during MPs’ summer recess. Last night Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told colleagues his party faced a tough battle to retain the seats and some analysts suggested the Tories could lose all three. Labor are hoping to snatch Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which was Boris Johnson’s seat until he quit, and Selby and Ainsty – left vacant by the resignation of his ally Nigel Adams. The Liberal Democrats are targeting victory in the Somerton and Frome contest which was sparked by the departure of David Warburton after he admitted to using cocaine amid sexual harassment allegations. Key points Show last update



1689862207 Treasury chief sacked by Liz Truss before disastrous mini-budget brings in 335,000 Sir Tom Scholar was sacked as Permanent Secretary to the Treasury days after Ms Truss became Prime Minister as part of her crusade against Treasury orthodoxy, freeing her to embrace the ill-fated policies. And the Treasury’s annual report reveals that Sir Tom received £335,000 in severance pay for loss of post, along with £122,000 in annual leave adjustments and pay in lieu of notice. Matt MatherJuly 20, 2023 3:10 p.m. 1689861307 BBC by-election coverage hit by strike BBC journalists are launching a new strike in a dispute over local radio cuts that will affect businesses’ coverage of today’s by-elections, Members of the National Union of Journalists will go out at 11 a.m. for 24 hours, with picket lines set up outside local radio stations across England. The union said it was receiving huge public support for its campaign. Paul Siegert, NUJ National Broadcasting Organiser, said: “This strike action will again have a huge impact on local BBC production, with many stations and programs set to be deactivated. “NUJ members would much rather work in newsrooms on Thursdays and Fridays, but the BBC’s damaging plans for job cuts, the abolition of local radio and changes to working methods remain deeply unpopular. “We believe there are ways to protect and promote digital investments without cutting off highly valued and valued local radio content. “With an election looming, holding local politicians to account is more important than ever. “Let’s protect and promote BBC Local, not eviscerate it.” NUJ members at the BBC during an earlier picket line at Broadcasting House in central London (PA) (PA wire) Matt MatherJuly 20, 2023 2:55 p.m. 1689860407 Enough is enough, says Labors candidate Uxbridge as polls open The Labor candidate in Uxbridge said enough was enough as he urged people to reject the Tories and vote for him as polls opened earlier in the constituency. Enough is enough, Mr Beales said in a tweet with a video showing him meeting locals. Vote for change and vote Labour. Labor are hoping to snatch Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which was Boris Johnson’s seat until he quit, and Selby and Ainsty – left vacant by the resignation of his ally Nigel Adams. Mr Beales will need to overturn a majority of 7,000 if he is to win his party’s seat. Matt MatherJuly 20, 2023 2:40 p.m. 1689859507 I don’t trust any of them: How the Boris effect hits Tories hoping to keep Uxbridge seat Will this conservative city change colors after the dramatic departure of Boris Johnson from the Commons? Maryam Zakir-Hussain visit Uxbridge ahead of Thursday’s by-election Matt MatherJuly 20, 2023 2:25 p.m. 1689858607 Somerton and Frome in numbers Somerton and Frome. Conservative majority: 19,213 The Somerton and Frome by-election was prompted by the resignation of David Warburton, who resigned after being accused of sexual harassment, which he denies, and admitting to taking cocaine. The Liberal Democrats are tipped to win the seat in Somerset, which is a Tory stronghold – kicking out a Tory MP every year since 2010. The Tories held him from 1983 to 1997 and the Liberal Democrats from 1997 to 2015, when David Warburton scooped him up for the Tories. Mr Warburton had a majority of 19,213 votes in the 2019 election and won almost 56% of the vote, with the Lib Dems second with just over 26% and Labor third with 13%. The Lib Dems need a 14.9 percentage point vote share to come out on top in the by-election: the equivalent of a net change of 15 in 100 people switching sides since 2019. If a general election were held tomorrow, the EC estimates the Conservatives would take the seat with 34.1%, with Labor second on 28.2% and the Liberal Democrats on 23.1%. Matt MatherJuly 20, 2023 2:10 p.m. 1689857707 Selby and Ainsty in numbers Selby and Ainsty. Conservative majority: 20,137 Labor, which has held a double-digit lead over the Tories for months, is also expected to win in the Selby and Ainsty constituency of North Yorkshire, which has also elected a Tory MP in every election since the seat was created in 2010. The by-election was called after Mr Adams, an ally of Mr Johnson, resigned after being denied a peerage. But the MP, who previously said he would stand down at the next general election, insisted his decision to quit had nothing to do with blocking his rise to the House of Lords. Mr Adam in the 2019 general election won 33,995 (60.3%) of the vote, with Labor candidate Malik Rofidi coming second out of 13,858 (24.6%) and Liberal Democrat candidate Katharine Macy third out of 4,842 (3.4%) If a general election were held tomorrow, the EC estimates Labor would win the seat with 41.5% of the vote, the Conservatives second with 35.2% and the Lib Dems third with 8%. A JL Partners poll also released earlier in July predicted Labor had a 16-point lead over the Tories with 41% of the vote. The survey predicted that support for the Tories had more than halved, from 31% to 29% and the Lib Dems to 6%. Matt MatherJuly 20, 2023 1:55 p.m. 1689856807 Uxbridge and Ruislip in numbers Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Conservative majority: 7,210 Labor have high hopes of winning Boris Johnson’s former seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, on the outskirts of west London, after the incumbent resigned in protest at a Commons committee which found he had misled MPs over the Partygate scandal. The Conservative Party has won the seat in every election since its inception in 2010 and the former prime minister won more than half the vote in 2019, 2017 and 2015. In the 2019 general election, Mr Johnson won 25,351 votes (52.6%), with Labor candidate Ali Milani coming second with 18,141 votes (37.6%). Liberal Democrat candidate Joanne Humphreys came third out of 3,026 (6.3%). According to Electoral Calculus, the political forecasting website, Labor would win Uxbridge and South Ruislip if a general election were held tomorrow. Matt MatherJuly 20, 2023 1:40 p.m. 1689855790 Where are the by-elections held? Today’s by-elections are taking place in three very different parts of the country – in Greater London, North Yorkshire and Somerset. Uxbridge and Ruislip are on the outer edge of the west London suburban belt, while Selby and Ainsty is a largely rural seat. Somerton and Frome in Somerset, on the other hand, are made up of sand villages and have a mixed economy. Here is where each riding is located on the map: Matt MatherJuly 20, 2023 1:23 p.m. 1689855178 Sunak: Conservatives face uphill battle to hold by-elections Later today, MPs will prepare to return to their constituencies for the summer holidays, returning to Westminster in September. Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, met his backbench colleagues last night as he tried to rally the troops ahead of the recess and today’s by-elections. The Prime Minister told a committee meeting of 1922 Conservative backbenchers on the eve of the election that they faced an “uphill battle” in what were seen as safe seats for his party. He told them ruling parties rarely win by-elections, but urged MPs to unite in the face of any defeat as he pledged to ‘throw it all in’ to win the next general election. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has criticized the EU’s choice of words on the Falklands (Henry Nicholls/PA) (PA wire) Matt MatherJuly 20, 2023 1:12 p.m. 1689854826 Labor eyes Uxbridge and Lib Dems hope to win at Somerton Labor are hoping to snatch Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which was Boris Johnson’s seat until he quit, and Selby and Ainsty – left vacant by the resignation of his ally Nigel Adams. The Liberal Democrats are targeting victory in the Somerton and Frome contest which was sparked by the departure of David Warburton after he admitted to using cocaine amid sexual harassment allegations. The losses for the Conservatives in each would be the first time in 55 years that a government has been defeated in three by-elections on the same day. Below: Steve Tuckwell (left), Conservative candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip and Danny Beales (right), Labor candidate Steve Tuckwell, left, Conservative candidate in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election and Danny Beales, right, Labor (PA) candidate Matt MatherJuly 20, 2023 1:07 p.m.

