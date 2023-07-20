Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s attempt to move silent criminal case, keeping it in New York state court





NEW YORK — A federal judge on Wednesday denied Donald Trump’s request to transfer his secret criminal case from New York state court to federal court, ruling that the former president had failed to meet a high legal bar to change jurisdiction.

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein concluded that the allegations in the Manhattan case pertained to Trump’s personal life, not presidential duties that would have warranted transfer to federal court.

“The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the matter was purely personal of the president — a cover-up of an embarrassing event,” Hellerstein wrote in a 25-page decision. “The silence money paid to an adult movie star is unrelated to the official acts of a president. It in no way reflects the color of the president’s official duties.”

Hellerstein’s decision sets the stage for Trump to stand trial in state court in Manhattan as early as next spring, straddling the 2024 presidential primary season in what could be a frenzied legal action as the twice-indicted Republican seeks a return to the White House.

Separately, Trump is charged in federal court in Florida with unlawfully hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and obstructing investigators. Prosecutors want that case to go to trial in December.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the secret money case and fought to keep it in state court, said it was “very pleased” with Hellerstein’s decision. Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, declined to comment. The decision can be appealed to the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Hellerstein signaled his decision during a June 27 hearing where he scoffed at defense claims that the alleged conduct behind Trump’s charges — the dismissal of his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen as part of a plan to bury affair allegations that arose during his first campaign — was in his “desk color” as president.

In his ruling, the judge said the evidence strongly supported the prosecution’s claim that the money paid to Cohen was reimbursement for a silent payment.

Trump, a Republican, pleaded not guilty April 4 in state court to 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal reimbursements made to Cohen for his role in paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000, who claims he had extramarital sex with Trump years earlier.

Cohen also arranged for the National Enquirer to pay Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story about an alleged affair, which the supermarket tabloid later crushed in a questionable journalistic practice known as “catch-and-kill.”

Trump denied having sex with either of the women. His lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees and not part of any cover-up.

Trump’s attorneys in May asked federal court to take control of the secret money case, saying he could not be tried in state court because some of the alleged behavior occurred in 2017 while he was president, including checks he allegedly wrote while sitting in the Oval Office.

Federal officers, including former presidents, have the right to be tried in federal court for charges stemming from “conduct while in office,” Trump’s attorneys have argued.

A move to federal court would have meant a more politically diverse group of jurors — coming not only from heavily Democratic Manhattan, where Trump is hugely unpopular, but also from suburban counties north of the city where he has more political support.

Matthew Colangelo, lead counsel for District Attorney Alvin Bragg, did not argue about quiet payments and reimbursements related to Trump’s official duties as president. He also disputed whether the legal definition of “federal officer” applies to a president or only to other members of government.

US law allows criminal prosecutions to be transferred from a state to a federal court if they involve actions taken by federal government officials in the course of their official duties, among other qualifications. Trump’s request was unprecedented as he is the first former president ever charged with a crime.

If Hellerstein had sided with Trump and sent the case to federal court, then the former president’s lawyers could have tried to have the charges dismissed on the grounds that federal officials enjoy immunity from prosecution for actions taken in the course of their official duties.

But the judge said that argument wouldn’t have flown either, concluding that Trump failed to explain “how hiring and paying a personal attorney to handle personal affairs is a constitutional duty.”

Besides the legal arguments, Trump had a practical reason for seeking to take the case to federal court: He didn’t think he could get a fair deal in state court.

Trump claimed the New York state court system had been “very unfair” to him and called the state court judge presiding over the case, Juan Manuel Merchan, “a Trump-hating judge” with a family full of “Trump haters.”

Hellerstein rejected Trump’s argument that the indictment could be sent to federal court because it was “politically motivated” and the product of “state hostility.” Hellerstein said there was “no reason to believe that the justice system in New York would not be fair and give Trump equal justice under the law.” And he added that Trump had failed to show that the grand jury had no rational basis for the indictment.

Last month, Trump’s lawyers asked Merchan to step down from the case, arguing he was biased in part because his daughter worked as a political consultant for some of Trump’s Democratic rivals. Merchan has not yet ruled on the request. A state ethics advisory board recently said he shouldn’t have to recuse himself.

Trump’s silent trial is set to begin in state court on March 25, 2024, amid an increasingly hectic legal and political calendar for the Republican frontrunner. In the classified documents case, federal prosecutors have proposed a Dec. 11 trial date while Trump’s lawyers are asking for a delay until after next year’s election.

Meanwhile, two civil lawsuits against Trump are set to go to trial in the coming months: In October, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit alleging he and his company fraudulently misrepresented asset values; and in January, a second lawsuit involving writer E. Jean Carroll’s claim that he defamed her when he denied her allegations that he sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s.

