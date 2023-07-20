Narendra Modi spoke about the violence in Manipur. But did he really do it?

For more than 70 days now, residents of Manipur and those outside have been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the ethnic conflict in the state, which has claimed an estimated 150 lives and left tens of thousands displaced and cut off from their livelihoods. When Modi finally spoke out on the issue on Thursday morning, his remarks are unlikely to have appeased those calling for his intervention.

Outside the parliament building on Thursday, Modi specifically referenced the heartbreaking video that went viral on social media the day before showing two Kuki women parading naked in Kangpokpi on May 4. The FIR on the incident states that one of them was gang raped. The Prime Minister said he was distressed and angered by what he had learned, and that all states should do all they could to protect our mothers and sisters. He deliberately tried not to single out Manipur where his party is in power and also singled out Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as states where governments must take action against perpetrators of violence against women. Unsurprisingly, he did not mention other BJP states that have witnessed violent incidents against women and girls. After these incidents, BJP lawmakers have often chosen to side with the accused, the Kathua rape case and the Bilkis Bano gang rape case being good examples.

Given that he took 79 days to respond to the ongoing violence, one would have assumed the Prime Minister would have a lot to say about the immense devastation he witnessed. However, he chose a more confusing path by choosing this incident and seemingly forgetting the context in which it happened. Below we list a few other items that the Prime Minister may consider addressing in his next remarks.

1. Violence itself

Since May 3, there has been a steady stream of violence in the state. Tensions escalated after majority Meitei communities’ claim for ST status was legitimized by Manipur’s high court. The hill tribes of Manipur thought this would infringe on their rights and staged a protest.

Since then, targeted violence, weapons looting, actions by vigilante groups, including those of women, and deaths and injuries in the state have made daily headlines. If one only had the Prime Ministers’ speeches, however, none of this would seem to have happened. He referred to the incident in question as if it had happened in a vacuum.

Since he made no reference to large-scale violence, Modis’ speech also made no appeal for peace, the one thing all sides have been asking him for from the start. Modi also did not once address the most affected Manipur people directly in his speech.

2. Anger against the state government

The BJP government led by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has come under heavy criticism for its handling of the situation. As the violence began, Singh claimed there was no ethnic angle at play and blamed terrorists and infiltrators for what was happening. He later referred to those who criticized him on Twitter as Kukis and Myanmar.

The Kuki groups have repeatedly said that they have no confidence in Singh, a Meitei, who they claim allows armed Meitei groups to target and kill them. Meitei groups have also accused him of not doing enough to protect lives and property. There have been multiple and continuous calls for his resignation, given that his government has failed to restore normality or win the trust of the people, but Singh continues in his post. Even though the BJP’s allied parties have also questioned this, Modi has nothing to say about how his party and its leaders have been unable to control a volatile situation and have even been accused of aggravating it for political purposes.

3. The information blackout

The shocking incident Modi talked about of two Kuki women parading naked and one of them being gang-raped took place on May 4. It made national headlines and did not come to political attention until July 19. Reports indicate that the Union government is considering taking action against Twitter for posting this video, although it is only because the video caught the public’s attention that action is being taken and Modi himself had to comment on it.

The state government has ordered a complete internet shutdown in the state since May 3, saying it would help restore peace and stop the spread of rumours. However, many have argued that this shutdown actually played the opposite role by ensuring that factual and important information and details about the extent of the violence were not publicly available. Furthermore, journalists and others trying to reveal reliable information worked under difficult and adversarial conditions. Members of a commission of inquiry who said state-sponsored violence was at stake are now facing a police case.

The Modi government has made India the internet shutdown capital of the world since 2015. This was also mentioned at a G20 meeting last week. Information is seen as suppressed rather than answered and accountability is established. This was also clear during the farmers’ demonstration. Journalists have been regularly imprisoned for reporting facts, Kashmir is only the worst of states. If this video had not been released, would there have been a response?

4. Not the only case of rape

Even though Modi was willing to talk only about sexual violence in Manipur and nothing else, he ignored reports that several such cases had been filed. According The footprint, at least six cases of rape of Kuki women have been uncovered, including one of an 18-year-old girl. In some of these cases, FIRs have been filed.

5. The Plan Ahead

Shortly after Modi returned from his recent trip to the United States and Egypt, he convened a high-level meeting on the situation in Manipur. The meeting was attended by senior cabinet ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Hardeep Singh Puri. After that, however, there were no announcements about the upcoming roadmap or what the plan is.

The only mechanism the Union government had put in place, a peace committee established during the Shah’s visit to Manipur, failed as the Kuki and Meitei groups said they would not participate. Modi offered no clarification on what else, if anything, the Union government has planned to address the situation.