Politics
Prabowo Subianto’s eligibility in East Java Rises, effect of Joko Widodo’s endorsement?
Jakarta, BeritaManado.com Survey institute Accurate Research and Consulting Indonesia (ARCI) has revealed the latest survey results for three names who are expected to run in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres).
Launch Suara.com, the BeritaManado.com networkof the three names i.e. Prabowo Subianto, Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan, Prabowo’s eligibility continues to increase compared to the other two presidential candidates (candidates).
“The ARCI survey results in the eligibility of three-name presidential candidate simulation, Prabowo Subianto excelled over Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan. The trend of Prabowo continues to rise in East Java,” ARCI Director Baihaki Sirajt said.
The ARCI survey revealed that Prabowo Subianto’s eligibility was 33.7%.
Meanwhile, Ganjar Pranowo 30.5% and Anies Baswedan 23.3%.
However, compared to the final results of 2022, Prabowo’s eligibility has exploded the most.
If at the end of 2022, Prabowo obtained 21.9%, it is currently at 33.7%.
Meanwhile, the eligibility of the other two presidential candidates, namely Ganjar and Anies, has also increased, but not as high as that of Prabowo.
Ganjar went from 20.1% at the end of 2022 to 30.5%.
While Anies went from 16.7% to 23.3%.
According to Baihaki, one of the causes of Prabowo’s increased eligibility was due to Jokowi’s approval issues affecting the public.
Baihaki also highlighted the issue of the 2019 presidential election, in which East Java province became Jokowi’s voting base.
“There is this factor (Jokowi’s endorsement). Another important factor in our findings is that the very large number of Nahdliyin voters in East Java tend to choose Prabowo over the other two names,” he explained.
Besides the effect of the question of Jokowi’s approval and Nahdiyin’s power, Prabowo’s firm personality, he said, was another encouraging factor.
Prabowo is seen by many parties as the successor to Jokowi’s program.
“Furthermore, interviewees viewed Prabowo as a strong leader and believed that Prabowo was someone who was committed to succeeding Jokowi’s program,” he said.
On the other hand, about 32.06% of the special group of respondents who claimed to be NU members voted for Prabowo.
Meanwhile, those who voted for Ganjar were 30.01% and support for Anies Baswedan was 17.4%.
However, he said, there were still around 20.53% of respondents who had not made a choice.
The ARCI survey was conducted from July 4, 2023 to July 15, 2023 using the multistage random sampling method.
While the number of samples was 1,250 respondents, distributed proportionally in 38 districts/cities in East Java.
The ARCI survey has a margin of error of 2.8% and a confidence level of 95%.
(jentlywenur)
