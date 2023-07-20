Inside Kevin McCarthys’ secret promise to erase Trump’s record





But the House GOP leader who felt compelled to remain neutral during the primary so as not to lock down his own members was not ready to do so. To placate Trump, McCarthy made him a promise, according to a source close to Trump and familiar with the conversation: The House would vote to strike out both impeachments against the former president. And since McCarthy would communicate through aides later in the day, they would do so before the August break.

That knee-jerk wish to save his own skin may have bought McCarthy some time, averting a public war with the man who almost single-handedly rehabilitated his entire career and secured the hammer in January. But it also put McCarthy in a bind, and the Trump world plans to keep him on his promise.

Several moderate House Republicans are loath to review Trump’s impeachments, particularly the charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (In fact, although only 10 of their GOP colleagues voted with Democrats to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 attack, several more wanted to do so but were too worried about threats to their offices and families to take the plunge.)

But if McCarthy follows through, those members will have no choice. Given the speakers’ precarious position with Trump’s allies in the House and the threat of his ouster hanging over every move, McCarthy has little choice but to pander to the former president’s whims, even if it means putting vulnerable frontliners in a precarious political position.

The speaker denied making such a promise to Trump, according to a Hill aide. From McCarthys’ perspective, he merely indicated that he would discuss the matter with his members, putting him and Trump on a collision course.

McCarthy’s management team is split on the issue.

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.), who many believe is seeking to be Trump’s running mate if he wins the nomination, has pushed for a strike-out vote. In late June, she joined Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on a resolution that would have cleared Trump of impeachment charges.

But at a recent leadership meeting, moderate Republicans pushed back against the idea, arguing that any delisting vote would be toxic to re-election members in Biden-won districts, especially as polls suggest most Americans disapprove of Trump’s actions on Jan. 6.

It’s also unclear whether a strike-out vote even has enough support to pass the House, given the GOP’s slim five-seat majority. Two incumbent Republican Representatives, David Valadao (R-Calif.) and Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) voted to impeach Trump, and they are unlikely to support delisting.

Then, beyond the finicky moderates who would rather not vote, there are the handful of constitutionally conscious conservatives who, we are told, have privately expressed skepticism that the House has the constitutional power to overturn a president’s impeachments.

Some high-ranking Republicans, even those who support Trump, worry that a strike-out vote will expose divisions within their ranks and embarrass Trump if the effort runs for a vote and loses.

I’m for Trump, a senior GOP member told Playbook. The problem is this: if you have a disbarment, and it goes to the floor and it will probably fail, the media will treat it as if it were a third impeachment, and it would show the disunity among the Republican ranks. This is a huge strategic risk.

For now, some members of McCarthy’s management team feel like a vote won’t happen, with one person calling it too divisive. And although McCarthy publicly backed the push, senior Republicans speculate his words were just an attempt to curry favor with the former president.

I think it’s more of a message to please Trump, a senior GOP official said.

Proponents of delisting argue that despite the members’ private reservations about the vote, they will side if McCarthy puts the resolution to the ground. It’s not a far-fetched theory: Most congressional Republicans will do whatever they can to avoid anything that can be considered a public rebuke of Trump.

Regardless of his likelihood of passing, the Trump world plans to hold McCarthy accountable for his pledge. While the former president knows he’s unable to stop the myriad indictments that are set to befall him, he believes the House has the power to erase the stain of impeachment from his name.

This vote, in fact, could become even more important to him given that Special Counsel Jack Smith appears set to criminally indict Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack.

Trump was said to raise the issue in every call he had with McCarthy, prompting the speaker to know when he would bring the radiation to the ground. McCarthy, however, has already pushed back the timeline. Perhaps realizing how difficult such a vote will be, he recently told Trump’s team that the House would vote by the end of September.

But even that deadline doesn’t seem easy: Lawmakers are only in session for 12 days that month and will be working overtime to try to weed out a host of controversial spending bills that will surely divide the party.

Meanwhile, within Trump’s inner circle, frustration with McCarthy is boiling. The former president and his team think the speaker should have endorsed it months ago and are confused he didn’t. More recently, McCarthy told the Trump team he couldn’t support Trump because he wanted to appear neutral while the House cleared his name on impeachment.

But the Trump team will only buy that excuse for so long. And if McCarthy doesn’t hold the vote soon, they warn, there will be consequences.

This report first appeared in POLITICO Playbook.

