Xi Jinping Welcomes Centennial Kissinger in Aim to Rekindle China-US Relations | International

Centenarian Henry Kissinger, one of the best-known American geopolitical strategists of the 20th century and a key player in the restoration of diplomatic relations between communist China and the United States in 1979, was received this Thursday by the President of the People’s Republic, Xi Jinping. The encounter exudes symbolism from all four sides: it comes as the two major world powers attempt to re-establish ties in a comatose state after hitting low levels in recent months. We will never forget our old friend and his historic contribution to promoting the development of China-US relations, President Xi told Kissinger.

The Chinese leader recalled during the interview that the former US Secretary of State has just celebrated his centenary and also that he has visited China more than 100 times. The combination of these two cents gives his visit to China on this occasion a special meaning, he told him, according to the official reading offered by Beijing. Kissinger replied that the bond between the two countries is linked to peace and global progress and promised to continue to make efforts to facilitate mutual understanding.

The meeting was shrouded in an aura of nostalgia. The meeting took place in the same room of the Diaoyutai residence (where official visitors usually stay) where Kissinger secretly met with Communist leaders during his first visit to China in 1971. He was then President Richard Nixon’s national security adviser and had been given, in the midst of the Cold War, the very complex task of articulating a rapprochement with the Asian country, whose rise, in Washington’s eyes, could act as a counterweight to the Soviet Union.

On a trip to Pakistan, Kissinger feigned illness and disappeared for a frantic 48 hours, flying to Beijing to negotiate with then-Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai, Mao Zedong’s right-hand man, the architecture of an official visit by Nixon to China, the first by an American president since the establishment of the People’s Republic in 1949. The confrontation was meaningless for both sides; that’s why we were in Peking, writes Kissinger in the impassioned passage devoted to the encounter in his book About China (About China, 2011).

Xi recalled in the interview that moment when the two countries were at a crucial turning point, and how Mao, Zhou, Nixon and Kissinger, with their extraordinary strategic vision, made the right decision, which brought benefits to both countries and changed the world. This world, he added, now faces a new crossroads that requires a new decision on the way forward from both sides.

During these first contacts in the 1970s, the so-called policy (by Washington) o principle (for Beijing) of a single China, the ambiguous verbal and diplomatic tightrope walker with which the two countries’ relationship with Taiwan is maintained. The self-governing island, which Beijing considers an inalienable part of its territory, is one of the critical points in the geopolitical struggle between the superpowers, the core of China’s main interests and where the future of the Chinese nation and the Communist Party’s permanent historical mission lie, the country’s leaders often repeat.

Join EL PAS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The visit last summer to this enclave of the then Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, is at the origin of the quarrels of recent months.

In the current circumstances, it is imperative to respect the principles established by the Shanghai communiqué [el primero firmado por Nixon y Mao en 1972, que reconoce la poltica en torno a Taiwn]appreciate the great importance China attaches to the one-China principle and lead relations in a positive direction, Kissinger told Xi, according to the text released by Beijing.

The meeting with the president comes after two days of high-level meetings between Kissinger and other Chinese leaders. He met on Tuesday with Defense Minister Li Shangfu, whose inclusion on Washington’s sanctions blacklist (in 2018, before being appointed minister in 2023) made him one of the stumbling blocks in the reopening of military communication channels between China and the United States, severed last summer after the Taiwan crisis. The two powers should eliminate misunderstandings, coexist peacefully and avoid confrontation, Kissinger told Li, according to Xinhua.

On Wednesday, the American had a face-to-face with the head of diplomacy of the Communist Party, Wang Yi, who acknowledged having played an irreplaceable role in improving mutual understanding between the two countries. His stay partly coincided with that of U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry, whose visit to Beijing was the third by a senior U.S. official last month, in an attempt to halt plummeting relations. Ties managed to stabilize first with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip in mid-June, followed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen two weeks ago.

Although not an official visit, Kissinger has not held a position for years, it seems intended to bring the world’s first and second economies closer together. North America has pleaded in many recent interventions for detente in the struggle between the superpowers. We are in the classic situation before the First World War, he declared in an interview in May with The Economistwhere neither side has much room for political concessions and any shift in the balance can have catastrophic consequences.

Follow all the international news on Facebook there TwitterFrench our weekly newsletter.