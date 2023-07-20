Trump: All eyes are on a Washington grand jury amid signs of a possible third indictment





CN—

The biggest question regarding the 2024 presidential campaign so far is whether voters or juries will be able to deliver the first verdict on Donald Trump.

A race for the White House that ranks as one of the toughest in history is once again up in the air as the political world waits for other potential criminal charges the Republican frontrunner awaits from Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Trump has lost none of his ability to break political conventions. Just a few months ago, the idea that a former president and potential future commander-in-chief could be indicted was staggering and unprecedented. Now it is becoming an almost regular occurrence.

Trump has already been indicted in Manhattan in a case sparked by a silent payment to an adult movie star, and separately faces federal charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents he accumulated in Florida. He announced this week that he had been named as a target of Smith’s investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the attack on the US Capitol. Receiving such a notification is a procedural step that often leads to a charge. And he’s waiting to hear if the hell will be charged in an investigation in Georgia into efforts to overturn President Joe Bidens’ victory there. The ex-president has pleaded not guilty to both indictments and denies wrongdoing in all other cases against him.

Trump, his Republican rivals for the 2024 nomination and much of America will await any developments from a grand jury in Washington, DC, which meets on Thursday. Two sources told CNN that Will Russell, a former special assistant to Trump in the White House who continued to work for him, is due to testify for at least the third time. Any indictments in the investigation, in the days or weeks to come, would likely bring to this grand jury a fact that gives its work great historical significance. Trump said the target letter he received on Sunday gave him four days to take an option to testify. Legal custom suggests that any impeachment could come at any time thereafter.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, one of Trump’s few rivals to have openly criticized the ex-president, Wolf Blitzer told CNN on Wednesday he was waiting to review Smith’s accusations before passing judgment. But, given his experience as a former prosecutor, Christie suggested Smith’s target letter was a grave omen.

I never sent the target letter unless I was completely sure I had put enough before the grand jury to issue an indictment, he said on The Situation Room.

I have a feeling it’s going to be a talking indictment, as we call it in the industry, that provides a lot of detail. So you can really give people an idea of ​​the evidence that supports the charges.

CNN reported Wednesday that the former presidents’ legal team is scrambling to find out if Smith has evidence of Trump’s conduct that they don’t know. This raises the possibility that any election-related case Smith might bring against Trump is much broader than his camp might have expected.

Several news outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, reported Wednesday that the target letter cites three statutes under which he could be charged with disenfranchisement; conspiracy to commit an offense or to defraud the United States; and tampering with a witness. The Justice Department is known to review possible violations of the Conspiracy and Obstruction of Congressional Proceedings Act on Jan. 6, 2021, which is part of the Witness Tampering Act, CNN previously reported.

Trump has long used the court system to delay accountability by exhausting all legal options available to him. But he had more setbacks on Wednesday in some of the other cases against him. First, a federal judge denied his request for a new civil trial in the E. Jean Carroll case, finding that a jury that found he had abused and defamed Carroll had not reached a gravely erroneous result. The jury had awarded Carroll $5 million in damages. (Trump’s lawyers said they are appealing all rulings against him in the case.)

In another blow to the ex-president, another federal judge on Wednesday denied his efforts to move the New York indictment that charged him with falsifying business records in connection with paying secret money to Stormy Daniels in federal court. Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled the payments had nothing to do with Trump’s former presidential duties. Whatever the standard, and whether high or low, Trump fails to meet it, the judge said.

As Smith’s investigation into the aftermath of the 2020 election appears to be reaching a critical point, details have emerged of its broad scope. Smith and his prosecutors spoke to officials in several swing states where Trump and his aides allegedly sought to lobby to change the election results. Sources have suggested the special counsel is also interested in an ultimately unsuccessful fake voter scheme designed to potentially defy the will of voters by awarding electoral votes to Trump instead of Biden. Influential figures from Trump’s inner circle, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, his former aide Hope Hicks and former Vice President Mike Pence, all testified before the grand jury, CNN reported.

The work of the House Select Committee that investigated Jan. 6 suggested the broad possibilities for Smith after collecting massive amounts of evidence about Trump’s conduct and presenting it to the public last year.

There’s so much he could be charged with, it’s a matter of choice, CNN legal analyst Karen Friedman Agnifilo said Wednesday. Reinforcing this point, CNN reported that federal prosecutors reviewing the alleged election cancellation plan subpoenaed all Atlanta State Farm Arena security footage around Election Day. It could be linked to false claims by Trump and his campaign that election workers were counting fake mail-in ballots.

As Trump waits to learn his fate in this investigation, he is already ensnared by another investigation by Smith into the withholding of national defense information. At a hearing in Florida on Tuesday, the judge presiding over the case suggested that Smith’s request for a trial in December was premature. But she did not say whether she was swayed by the Trump teams’ argument that the trial should wait until after the 2024 election because he is a candidate. Smith has strongly opposed the idea that Trump is too busy to stand trial or won’t get a fair trial just because he’s running for president. Some legal experts have warned that granting his request to postpone the trial would mean an ex-president would get more deference in the justice system than any other citizen, thus undermining the principle that everyone is equal before the law.

The flurry of indictments and potential new charges against Trump, however, raises the question of how he can focus on the demands of a full presidential campaign while preparing for multiple trials. He already has a court date for the Manhattan case in March, which falls right in the middle of the primary season.

For now, however, Trump has been able to exploit his legal troubles to boost his campaign fundraising. A CNN analysis of detailed donations of more than $200 to his campaign shows his daily contributions in the first six months of this year increased following news of the indictment.

It has always been clear that a presidential election entangled with the reckoning of the legal and political fallout from the Trump presidency and his claims that the last presidential race was stolen would cause national trauma.

Much of this is by design for Trump. He has, after all, built his 2024 campaign on the idea that he is an innocent victim of political persecution designed to keep him out of the White House. It’s a narrative that GOP voters seem to be buying. Trump’s power can be seen in how his main opponents have mostly shied away from seizing on his extraordinary crush on legal issues and how his congressional allies are attacking the Justice Department.

One of Trump’s Republican rivals further stoked an explosive political atmosphere on Wednesday. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on The Shawn Ryan Show that his campaign may face interference from the Justice Department or the FBI when asked if he was worried about it. I think there should be some accountability for how these prosecutors exercise their power, especially if they do so for political reasons, he added. DeSantis has provided no evidence to support his view that he might be vulnerable to investigation.

In any normal political world, a candidate facing multiple indictments would see his hopes of high office dashed. But American politics has rarely seen normalcy since Trump slid down his golden elevator in his eponymous New York skyscraper to join the 2016 campaign. And former Rep. Fred Upton, a Republican from Michigan, told CNN Erin Burnett on Wednesday that the whirlwind of legal troubles won’t derail Trump’s bid for the GOP nomination. I don’t think it moves the needle at all, Upton said. As for where the voters are, especially the base, Trump is using that to raise more money. He is stronger than ever.

He got all the wind out of the room from the dozen other contestants. They can’t get a breakthrough.

This story has been updated with additional details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/politics/trump-grand-jury-analysis/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos