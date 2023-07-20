Pakistan’s interior minister says former prime minister Imran Khan could be arrested for leaking classified documents to the US





Image source: AP Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s woes are only growing as Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned on Thursday that he could be arrested if he does not cooperate in the investigation into the leak of national secrets. The problem has been dubbed the encryption case.” During a press conference on Thursday, Sanaullah claimed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could arrest Khan, the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party if he does not cooperate with their investigation into the encryption affair.

Notably, Sanaullah’s warning came a day after a close aide to Khan accused his ex-boss of using a diplomatic cable from the Pakistani mission to the United States to build an anti-establishment narrative.

Sanaullah at the press conference gave credence to the confessional statement of Khan’s former principal secretary, Azam Khan, accusing the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician of using a figure from the Pakistan Mission to the United States to gain political ground and build an anti-establishment narrative on the back of the confidential document and assaulting the former prime minister.

The FIA, in a notice to Khan, asked the PTI chief to appear before the bureau here on July 25 as part of the encryption investigation, Dawn News reported. “If he does not cooperate during the investigation phase, he could be arrested. Following the investigation, the FIA ​​will make evidence-based recommendations regarding those who are complicit and against whom criminal charges should be brought,” Sanaullah said.

The shocking claims of Khan’s principal secretary at the time

In a surprising turn of events, Khan’s principal secretary, Azam Khan, who had been missing since last month, returned home after a letter attributed to him regarding his statement against Khan was posted on social media. However, his lawyer Qasim Wadud told Dawn News that his client was in no condition to comment on the statement attributed to him.

Azam Khan disappeared on June 15 and a case regarding his abduction has been filed by Islamabad police. A petition seeking the recovery of Azam Khan is also pending in the Islamabad High Court.

Speaking to the media during a court appearance on Wednesday, the cricketer-turned-politician said: Azam Khan is an honest man; until i hear [this] of itself, I will not believe it.

The statement attributed to Azam Khan claimed the PTI leader was euphoric after seeing the figure and decided to use it to build an anti-establishment narrative on the back of a “mistake” made by the United States.

“Imran Khan misplaced cipher copy”

The encrypted copy was retained by Imran Khan and the next day (March 10), when he asked for it, Imran Khan replied that he had misplaced it, according to the confession statement, adding that the head of the PTI had not returned the original cipher despite repeated requests.

The interior minister had on Wednesday called the narrative behind the cipher “fabricated” and claimed that Khan had committed a crime and that former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was an accomplice. The Home Secretary explained that since the figure was a confidential document, disclosing it was illegal and a crime. The case is similar to the case brought against former US President Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents, he added.

Asked if this case would also be referred to a “special tribunal” like other conduct under the Official Secrets Act, he said yes.

Khan in a Twitter post claimed he would share uncensored details of how this conspiracy unfolded to overthrow a government. I assure you it will be more gripping than any drama on TV, he joked.

The United States refutes the allegations

Meanwhile, the US has once again refuted Imran Khan’s claims about the encryption following new claims from a close aide to the former prime minister. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller was asked Wednesday to comment on the confessional statement recorded by Azam Khan. Responding to a question, Miller said, “I don’t know how many times I can answer this question from the podium and give the same answer, which is that these allegations, as they stand, are completely unfounded.”

Miller also clarified that the United States does not get involved in domestic political issues or side with political parties in Pakistan or any other country. Imran Khan was ousted by the National Assembly when he lost a vote of no confidence in April 2022, in which he alleged Washington got involved after his visit to Moscow.

Imran Khan alleged that the United States orchestrated a plan to remove him from office and waved the figure at a public rally to support his claims. The United States has repeatedly denied these claims, calling them “categorically false”.

Imran Khan visited Moscow in February last year and met President Vladimir Putin on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Also read:Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan apologizes again for his controversial remarks against a female judge

