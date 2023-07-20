Boris Johnson and Liz Truss received 18,660 payments after stepping down as Prime Minister | Political news





Boris Johnson and Liz Truss both received 18,660 severance pay after stepping down as Prime Minister, according to annual accounts. Both leaders resigned under mounting pressure from their own MPs, but were still entitled to payment – with Mr Johnson having served a little over three years in the work and Mrs Truss in office for 49 days. Treasury figures also showed Ms Truss Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng received £16,876 after he was forced to resign over his mini-budget, which caused market turmoil due to a number of unfunded tax cut promises – measures later reversed by current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Live Politics: Illegal Migration Bill Becomes Law Mr Kwarteng’s decision to fire senior Treasury official Sir Tom Scholar within days of Ms Truss’s start in office also cost £457,000 in severance and other payments. The move was criticized at the time because of Sir Tom’s experience at the department, but it was seen as part of Ms Truss’s commitment to tearing up existing ‘Treasury orthodoxy’ for her own economic vision. Ministers are entitled to a “loss of office” allowance, equivalent to a quarter of their position’s salary if they are under 65 and are not appointed to a new ministerial post within three weeks. However, it is up to them to take the money and they can choose to pay it back if they return to the government after the three week period. For example, Rishi Sunak received £16,876 after stepping down as Chancellor in July 2022, but later repaid it after becoming Prime Minister. Asked about the payouts, Mr Sunak’s official spokesperson said: ‘Obviously there are laws that must be followed at all times when making severance agreements.’ A number of other payments were revealed in account documents, with Chris Pincher – the deputy chief whip who quit after fumbling allegations – receiving £7,920. Learn more about the policy:

Opening of polling stations on the day of the triple by-election

EU backs down after calling Falklands by Argentina’s name – PM The House later recommended that he be suspended for eight weeks after the allegations were confirmed in an inquiry, and he has until today to appeal the decision – meaning that with parliament closed for the summer recess, MPs won’t be able to approve any suspensions until the fall. A series of other ministers were also sacked following the three changes of administration between July and October last year. Grant Shapps received £16,876 after he left government as Transport Secretary in September 2022 – he returned as Home Secretary under Ms Truss six weeks later. Simon Hart, who quit as Welsh secretary before Mr Johnson resigned last July, also received £16,876. He was appointed Mr Sunak’s chief whip in October 2022. Connor Burns and Kelly Tolhurst were among those who received payouts of £7,920 after their short stints as ministers in the summer of 2022. And Wendy Morton received the same amount after serving as Ms Truss’ chief whip for six weeks. There are still more departments to report on their severance pay, but of those published so far, the total cost to government last year was £319,287.

