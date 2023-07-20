Politics
UAE, Turkey sign 13 pacts worth $50.7 billion during Erdogan’s visit
Erdogan and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held delegation-level talks at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey yesterday signed 13 deals worth $50.7 billion during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the former.
The two sides agreed to set up a high-level Strategic Council, which will be chaired by the presidents of Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, Turkey’s presidential communications directorate said in a statement.
Turkey’s relations with the UAE have now been elevated to the level of a strategic partnership.
“The parties also decided to advance existing cooperation in areas such as energy, transport, infrastructure, logistics, e-commerce, finance, health, food, tourism, real estate, construction, defense industry, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies,” the statement said.
“We believe it is beneficial to hold a trade and investment forum in Istanbul in the fall to present the agreement to our business community,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by Turkish media.
Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told a business forum that his country plans to unveil a structural reform program in September, along with its medium-term economic program.
The two countries signed a nearly $5 billion currency swap deal last year to boost Ankara’s dilapidated currency reserves. A free trade agreement was signed between the two parties in March this year to boost bilateral trade to $40 billion a year within five years.
