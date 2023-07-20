Donald Trump hasn’t lost his super power





To some extent, this shows the progress of news media. Media coverage in 2016 was largely driven by basic instincts, in particular the realization that putting Trump on TV boosted ratings, thus (needless to say) producing giant stacks of cash, Scrooge McDuckish.

Outweighs every statement that has seemingly generated hours of media coverage; he set the terms for the 2016 race, and rivals, to the extent that they existed, simply couldn’t compete. Every time another candidate came out of his hole, Trump just tweeted or said something ridiculous; Media coverage would follow and, more often than not, the pretender to the throne would fade into oblivion. Now, for the most part, Trump’s coverage has revolved around stories that are actually news: namely, that he is currently facing federal charges because he illegally kept highly sensitive classified documents in an almost comically insecure way and would apparently show them to anyone who entered within 50 feet of his private club, and that he is almost certainly about to face even more charges for trying to overturn a legitimate election.

Once the indictment arrives, his coverage will likely diminish somewhat. But the dynamic of the 2024 race so far is that Trump’s rivals have had little opportunity to break out of a news cycle that has always been dominated by Donald Trump. What few chances they had were quickly swallowed up by news that Donald Trump has been arrested or is about to be arrested or some other development in the many cases he is currently involved in. Trumps GOP challengers have themselves to blame to some extent. The official line on the charges he faces is typically muddled, generally speaking, it’s something like, there are disturbing details in the indictments, but these charges are clearly the product of a corrupt, communist, McCarthyist witch hunt, which plays perfectly into Trump’s typically goofy, self-aggrandizing own defense. (His is that the Biden administration wants to bring him down because he’s just too powerful.)

