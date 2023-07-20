Jokowi claims to have started road repairs in Lampung, Jambi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said road repairs in several areas have begun. Earlier, the president visited several areas to inspect road conditions and ordered road repairs to be borne by the central government. “Currently, in all provinces, repairs have started, whether in the area I visited in Lampung, Jambi and North Sumatra, or in other provinces,” Jokowi said in Bengkulu on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The President targeted that all road repairs will have started by the end of July 2023. He mentioned that damaged roads inevitably exist in every province. The central government took over the road repair project Previously, President Jokowi had repeatedly stated that the central government would support road repairs in several regions. He also said this after observing the damaged roads in Sialangtaji Village, South Waluh District, North Labuhanabtu Regency with North Sumatra Deputy Governor Musa Rajekshah on Friday, May 19, 2023. After witnessing the condition of the roads, he promised to start the road repairs in July 2023. provincial governments have directly requested assistance. “So we will resume the project to help the province, the regency and the city, no later than July,” Jokowi said. President Jokowi also visited Gelam River Regency, Jambi on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to inspect the condition of the roads. Accompanied by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, President Jokowi passed the badly damaged road. The road was damaged for 4,600 kilometers out of a total of 10,000 kilometers. Half of the damaged road was the Regency Road. After overtaking the road, Jokowi asked the ministry to repair the damage as soon as possible. “We will start the repair in July-August. The provincial road will also be supported by the central government since the logistics road and the provincial road are essential, so we will prioritize them,” Jokowi said. The president also made a sudden inspection of the damaged road in Lampung province. Based on the inspection, Jokowi announced that the budget to repair the damaged road in the province stands at 800 billion rupees. The inspection was carried out after the 2023 Eid Al-Fitr holiday, given the heavily damaged nature of the roads in Lampung. “Specifically for Lampung, for about 15 road repairs, we will allocate Rs 800 billion,” he said. Road repairs in Lampung and other provinces could be attributed to Bima Yudho Saputro, a student from Lampung, whose viral video encouraged people in other areas to document damaged roads in their own area. This caught President Jokowi’s attention and prompted inspections. Mr. JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Editors Choice: Jokowi announces more centrally funded road repairs Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1750317/jokowi-claims-to-have-started-road-repairs-in-lampung-jambi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos