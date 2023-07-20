Tharoor after Prime Minister Modi’s speech on Manipur





NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday he was glad Prime Minister Narendra Modi had broken his silence on the ongoing violence in Manipur, but in the same breath called on the prime minister to deliver a statement inside parliament. Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP said, “Deeply concerned that Minister Rime Narendra Modi remained silent for so long. None of us could understand him. We are very happy that he broke his silence, now we would like him to address the matter in Parliament to discuss it…” He said they wanted to discuss the situation in Manipur when the prime minister speaks inside parliament. “The Prime Minister (Modi) spoke in front of Parliament, in front of the media. I’m very happy he at least raised his voice. Now let him carry the voice in parliament itself,” said Tharoor, a senior congressman. Reacting to Prime Minister Modi’s statement in parliament where he said his “heart is filled with pain and anger” over the Manipur incident, Tharoor said the former should share his “anguish” with other parliamentarians. “Prime Minister Modi should share his anguish with all of us. Tell us what the government is doing. Why has it not worked so far?” Tharoor added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke about the violence that has been raging in Manipur for two months. Speaking on the video which showed two women parading naked in Manipur, the prime minister said: “I am filled with grief and the incident is shameful for all civil society.” “No defendant will be spared, we will never forgive those behind this,” he said. Speaking to reporters ahead of the monsoon session of parliament which starts today, Prime Minister Modi said: “This is a shameful incident for any society… who did this and who is responsible is another issue but it has brought shame to our nation. I call on all Chief Ministers to strengthen law and order. Whether it’s Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur… the question of a woman’s honor is above all political.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dtnext.in/news/national/glad-he-broke-his-silence-tharoor-after-pm-modi-speaks-on-manipur-725421 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos