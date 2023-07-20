Ponzi schemer won clemency from Trump accused of fraud





Former U.S. President and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump gestures about weightlifting as he speaks during a Republican volunteer recruitment event at Fervent, a Chapel at Calvary, in Las Vegas, Nevada July 8, 2023.

mario tama | Getty Images

WASHINGTON A New Jersey man who was sentenced to prison for running a massive Ponzi scheme commuted by Donald Trump on the last day of his presidency was charged Wednesday with orchestrating a similar scheme.

Eliyahu “Eli” Weinstein Weinstein and four accomplices are accused of overseeing a new Ponzi scheme that prosecutors say defrauded 150 victims out of more than $35 million.

Weinstein, 48, has now been charged with defrauding investors three times.

The first came in 2013, when he pleaded guilty to 45 counts of fraud and conspiracy to steal more than $200 million from investors. In 2015, he pleaded guilty in a second case, this time to committing wire fraud while on trial for the Ponzi scheme.

Weinstein had served eight years of his 24-year prison sentence when Trump granted him clemency in 2021, as one of 143 people who received either pardons or commutations during Trump’s final hours in office.

His release from prison capped a costly lobbying effort that enlisted people close to Trump, including attorney Alan Dershowitz, to claim Weinstein never got a fair trial.

The campaign for Trump to grant Weinstein clemency was later the subject of a New York Times article, which detailed how Weinstein’s allies had paid for access to various Trump insiders.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

On his switch day, the White House described Weinstein as “the father of seven children and a loving husband.”

“Upon his release, he will have strong support from his community and members of his faith,” the official statement on his commutation read.

At a Wednesday press conference announcing the latest charges, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said “Weinstein has picked up where he left off: stealing millions of dollars from investors through a web of lies and deception.”

According to the criminal complaint, Weinstein and his accomplices set up fake investment funds and told would-be investors that their money would be used “to invest in lucrative deals involving, among other things, COVID-19 masks, scarce baby formula and first aid kits bound for Ukraine.”

In order to hide his true identity and criminal past, Weinstein used the name “Mike Konig” when communicating with investors.

In addition to the criminal charges against Weinstein, the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday filed a civil complaint against him and five other alleged co-conspirators.

“Repeatedly, the defendants took money from unsuspecting investors for false transactions and redistributed funds to pay previous investors to create the false impression that they were making real profits from those transactions,” Antonia Apps, director of the SEC’s New York regional office, said in a statement Wednesday.

