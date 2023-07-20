Politics
Tory MPs receive 450,000 severance pay after political chaos
The many sackings and resignations that followed Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were both pushed out of No 10 within months as Tory ministers paid more than £450,000 in severance pay.
Figures released by ministries show that a total of 455,392 was paid to former ministers, some of whom joined the government a few months later.
Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss both received 18,660 after stepping down, while Kwasi Kwarteng received 16,876 when he left as chancellor after less than six weeks in the job.
READ MORE:SNP adviser faces no action over Tory ‘want to kill people’ comments
Among other ministers to receive severance pay was Chris Pincher, who resigned as deputy chief whip following allegations he groped two men at the Carlton Club, precipitating the crisis that saw Johnson resign in disgrace.
Pincher received a severance package of 7920 after resigning at the end of June 2022.
The Commons standards committee recommended earlier in July that Pincher be suspended from the House for eight weeks after confirming the allegations and finding he had damaged the reputation of the Commons.
Thursday is the last day for Pincher, who remains MP for Tamworth, to appeal against the committees’ findings, but the summer recess means that even if he does not appeal, MPs will not be able to approve his suspension until September.
Labor and the Liberal Democrats have criticized the decision of many former ministers to accept severance packages.
Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner (above) said: After the mess the Tories have left our country in, they should hang their heads in embarrassment, not walk away with a huge gain.
At a time when people across the country are struggling to pay their mortgages and put food on the table, it shows a staggering lack of shame for them to accept that money, but that’s exactly what we expect from a group of conservatives who only care about themselves.
Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats Daisy Cooper called for the payments to be returned.
She said: This is a slap in the face for anyone who has seen their mortgages skyrocket because of Truss and Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget.
It is frankly insulting that, as people struggle with the cost of living crisis, those responsible for their financial difficulties are being inundated with tens of thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money.
READ MORE:Ian Blackford insists ‘long queue’ for EU won’t get in the way of Scotland
If any of these disgraced former Tory ministers had any integrity left, they would return these payments.
Ministers are entitled to a severance package equal to a quarter of their ministerial salary when they leave office, provided they are under the age of 65 and are not reappointed within three weeks.
But some ministers who received severance packages last year returned to government within months.
These include Grant Shapps, who received 16,876 when Truss replaced him as Transport Secretary in early September 2022, but returned as Home Secretary a month later.
He reportedly gave half of his payment to charity.
Michael Gove also received 16,876 when he was sacked by Johnson as upgrade secretary, a role he returned to under Rishi Sunak.
His successors, custodian Greg Clark and Truss appointee Simon Clarke, also received 16,876 upon leaving the department.
Ministers may choose not to accept severance pay, while some have refunded their payments when reappointed.
Sunak, for example, repaid the 16,876 he received when he left as chancellor.
The payments were revealed by the publication of the ministries’ annual reports, most of which were published on Thursday.
The Treasury report shows that alongside payments to ministers, the controversial sacking of senior civil servant Sir Tom Scholar cost the taxpayer 457,000 in severance and other payments.
Scholar was removed as Permanent Secretary to the Treasury in September 2022, just as Kwarteng (above) took over as Chancellor.
The move was criticized at the time given Scholars’ long experience with the department, and economists and former officials later said his dismissal contributed to the markets’ negative reaction to Kwarteng’s mini-budget.
The Treasury’s annual accounts, released on Thursday, reveal Scholar received $335,000 in severance pay on his dismissal as permanent secretary, as well as $122,000 in annual leave adjustments, payments in lieu of notice and other payments.
Asked about the payments, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: Obviously there are laws that must be followed at all times when making severance agreements.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/23669757.tory-mps-take-450k-severance-payments-political-chaos/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tory MPs receive 450,000 severance pay after political chaos
- Takala President Joko Widodo visits Ark Festival 2023
- 5 Best Bollywood Movies on Netflix and Prime Video
- Stock & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Lambeth Council makes more low-income families eligible for free school meals.
- Imran Khan: Pakistani Imran Khan will be accused of revealing official secrets
- Inaugural MAP Fest brings together Detroit’s creative forces for a day of art and entertainment | Art Stories and Interviews | Detroit
- What Florida football players said about Tennessee playing at The Swamp
- Summer fashion and style tips for men over 50
- Seaford to Eastbourne Nature Recovery Project begins
- What is ‘Barbenheimer’? ‘Film event of the year’, he explained – BBC News
- Presentiment? A giant paddlefish has been discovered in the waters off the northern coast of Taiwan and is seen as a symbol of impending disaster.