Tory MPs receive 450,000 severance pay after political chaos

The many sackings and resignations that followed Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were both pushed out of No 10 within months as Tory ministers paid more than £450,000 in severance pay.

Figures released by ministries show that a total of 455,392 was paid to former ministers, some of whom joined the government a few months later.

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss both received 18,660 after stepping down, while Kwasi Kwarteng received 16,876 when he left as chancellor after less than six weeks in the job.

READ MORE:SNP adviser faces no action over Tory ‘want to kill people’ comments

Among other ministers to receive severance pay was Chris Pincher, who resigned as deputy chief whip following allegations he groped two men at the Carlton Club, precipitating the crisis that saw Johnson resign in disgrace.

Pincher received a severance package of 7920 after resigning at the end of June 2022.

The Commons standards committee recommended earlier in July that Pincher be suspended from the House for eight weeks after confirming the allegations and finding he had damaged the reputation of the Commons.

Thursday is the last day for Pincher, who remains MP for Tamworth, to appeal against the committees’ findings, but the summer recess means that even if he does not appeal, MPs will not be able to approve his suspension until September.

Labor and the Liberal Democrats have criticized the decision of many former ministers to accept severance packages.

Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner (above) said: After the mess the Tories have left our country in, they should hang their heads in embarrassment, not walk away with a huge gain.

At a time when people across the country are struggling to pay their mortgages and put food on the table, it shows a staggering lack of shame for them to accept that money, but that’s exactly what we expect from a group of conservatives who only care about themselves.

Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats Daisy Cooper called for the payments to be returned.

She said: This is a slap in the face for anyone who has seen their mortgages skyrocket because of Truss and Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget.

It is frankly insulting that, as people struggle with the cost of living crisis, those responsible for their financial difficulties are being inundated with tens of thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money.

READ MORE:Ian Blackford insists ‘long queue’ for EU won’t get in the way of Scotland

If any of these disgraced former Tory ministers had any integrity left, they would return these payments.

Ministers are entitled to a severance package equal to a quarter of their ministerial salary when they leave office, provided they are under the age of 65 and are not reappointed within three weeks.

But some ministers who received severance packages last year returned to government within months.

These include Grant Shapps, who received 16,876 when Truss replaced him as Transport Secretary in early September 2022, but returned as Home Secretary a month later.

He reportedly gave half of his payment to charity.

Michael Gove also received 16,876 when he was sacked by Johnson as upgrade secretary, a role he returned to under Rishi Sunak.

His successors, custodian Greg Clark and Truss appointee Simon Clarke, also received 16,876 upon leaving the department.

Ministers may choose not to accept severance pay, while some have refunded their payments when reappointed.

Sunak, for example, repaid the 16,876 he received when he left as chancellor.

The payments were revealed by the publication of the ministries’ annual reports, most of which were published on Thursday.

The Treasury report shows that alongside payments to ministers, the controversial sacking of senior civil servant Sir Tom Scholar cost the taxpayer 457,000 in severance and other payments.

Scholar was removed as Permanent Secretary to the Treasury in September 2022, just as Kwarteng (above) took over as Chancellor.

The move was criticized at the time given Scholars’ long experience with the department, and economists and former officials later said his dismissal contributed to the markets’ negative reaction to Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

The Treasury’s annual accounts, released on Thursday, reveal Scholar received $335,000 in severance pay on his dismissal as permanent secretary, as well as $122,000 in annual leave adjustments, payments in lieu of notice and other payments.

Asked about the payments, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: Obviously there are laws that must be followed at all times when making severance agreements.