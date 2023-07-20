Xi Jinping Welcomes ‘Old Friend’ Henry Kissinger on Surprise Trip to Beijing | World | News





Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed old friend Henry Kissinger to Beijing after a surprise visit by the 100-year-old former US Secretary of State. Xi met Kissinger at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, the same diplomatic building where the former diplomat was received during his first visit to China in 1971, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Kissinger, who served as secretary of state and national security adviser in the Nixon and Ford administrations, played a key diplomatic role in improving relations between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s. Since then, he has visited China more than 100 times, noted the Chinese leader while praising the former diplomat.

Xi said: We will never forget our old friends and never forget your historic contribution to developing China-US relations and strengthening the friendship between the two peoples. China and the United States are once again at a crossroads, and the two sides have to make a choice again, he said, stressing the importance of continuing to play a constructive role in bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track. Mr. Kissinger’s visit to China comes at a time when relations between the two countries have reached a historic low, with the risk of sinking even lower. The two superpowers have had disagreements over a number of issues of global importance, including the war in Ukraine, trade deals, human rights, technology and Taiwan. Mr. Kissinger said: The relationship between our two countries is a matter of world peace and the progress of human society. Under the current circumstances, it is imperative to uphold the principles established by the Shanghai Communique, appreciate the utmost importance that China attaches to the one-China principle and move the relationship in a positive direction.

Mr. Kissinger’s private trip coincided with an official visit by John Kerry, the United States’ presidential special envoy for the climate, which saw the United States and China resume climate talks after nearly a year. This follows a number of trips by US cabinet officials in recent weeks, including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is the only US official to secure a face-to-face meeting with Xi. Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, told CNN that Xi’s meetings are deliberately chosen to send a signal to the outside world. He said: The message is very clear: Xi Jinping wants to meet the pro-China people, who are ready to speak on behalf of China, he said, describing his approach as a divide-and-rule strategy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1793315/xi-jinping-meet-Henry-kissinger-china-bejing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos