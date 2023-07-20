Imran Khan’s ex-senior secretary Azam Khan to become approver against him: CNN News18 Exclusive





Last updated: July 20, 2023, 06:35 IST

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly asked Azam Khan to hand over the cipher to him, which he did, while ignoring regulations for handling cryptographic documentation. (File photo: Reuters)

Former Principal Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan set to turn approver against Imran Khan in encryption controversy involving foreign involvement

Muhammad Azam Khan, the former principal secretary to ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, is on the verge of becoming an approver against him, according to his confessional statement seen by CNN News18 which calls the cryptic account a conspiracy. On March 8, 2022, then Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood approached Azam Khan and informed him of the cipher which was sent to his residence the same evening.

According to the statement, Sohail informed Azam Khan that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had already discussed the figure with Imran Khan, which the former confirmed the next day when Azam Khan presented him with the figure.

Upon seeing the figure, Imran Khan was reportedly euphoric and called the document’s language an American mistake while saying the figure can now be manipulated to create a narrative against the establishment and the opposition. Imran Khan also told Azam Khan that the encryption could be used to distract the general public from foreign involvement in an opposition no-confidence motion.

Subsequently, Imran Khan asked Azam Khan to hand over the cipher to him, which he did, while ignoring the regulations for handling cryptographic documentation.

According to Azam Khan’s confession, the encrypted copy was kept by Imran Khan and the next day (March 10, 2022), when he asked for it, Imran Khan replied that he had misplaced it (here can add a video clip of Imran Khan where he says he does not know where the encrypted copy is).

Azam Khan confessed that Imran Khan told him he would display it in front of the public and twist the narrative that a foreign conspiracy is hatching in collusion with local partners and play the victim card.

Whereupon, Azam Khan advised that Cypher was a secret coded document and its contents cannot be disclosed and then suggested a formal meeting with the Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary where they can read the encryption of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) copy (as Imran Khan’s original copy was still lost) and from the minutes of the meeting another decision can be made.

On March 28, this meeting was held in BaniGala, where the Foreign Secretary read out the figure from the master copy of MOFA and all the discussions and decisions of the meeting were recorded and it was decided to submit the matter to the Federal Cabinet.

On March 30, a special cabinet meeting was held, during which MOFA representatives again read the figure and briefed the cabinet. It was also recorded. The decision was made that the matter be taken up by the National Security Committee. On March 31, a meeting of the National Security Committee was held where the above process was again repeated and it was recorded by the National Security Division.

According to Azam Khan, all digits received from MOFA are returned to JS FSA (MOFA’s representative in Prime Minister’s Office), however, until he was Principal Secretary, the digit lost by Imran Khan was not returned as the former Prime Minister had lost it and despite repeated requests did not return it.

