Supporting Economic Growth in Sumatra, President Inaugurates Bengkulu and Taba Penanjung Toll Road





Jakarta (pilar.id) – National Strategic Projects (NSPs) are increasingly being completed, one of which is the Trans Sumatra Toll Road (JTTS). Today, Thursday (20/7/2023), the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo directly inaugurated BengkuluTaba Penanjung Toll Road which was built by PT Hutama Karya (Persero) at Bengkulu Toll. The inauguration of the first toll road on Bumi Rafflesia was marked by the beating of the musical instrument Bengkulu Raja Dol and the signing of an inscription by President Jokowi. On this occasion, the President was accompanied by the First Lady, Iriana Jokowi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister Secretary of State, Pratikno, Governor of Bengkulu Province, Rohidin Mersyah, Senior Director of Hutama Karya, Budi Harto, and a number of other related officials. Jokowi said the Bengkulu, Taba Penanjung toll road will support logistics mobility, people mobility and create new economic growth points. This toll road has a total length of 16.7 km and was completed with a budget of Rs 4.8 trillion. Part of the Bengkulu-Lubuk Linggau section, this toll road is expected to accelerate economic growth, mobility of people and goods, thereby increasing Bengkulu’s competitiveness. The construction of the toll road in Bengkulu is also part of the government’s support to increase economic growth on the island of Sumatra and facilitate access to more affordable land routes. Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir said the people’s economy, especially in Bengkulu province, has improved, indicating that the development between Java and Sumatra islands is balanced. The Bengkulu, Taba Penanjung Toll Road is part of the 98 km JTTS feeder network which is divided into 2 phases. Phase 1 of Bengkulu, Taba Penanjung with a total length of 16.7 km has been in operation since the end of 2022, while Phase 2 of Lubuk Linggau Taba Penanjung (80 km) is in Phase IV construction of the JTTS according to Presidential Decree No. 131 Year 2022. This toll road has a design speed of 80 km/hour, which saves people travel time from 1 hour to about 15 minutes from Bengkulu to Taba Penanjung. In addition to reducing travel time, this toll road also opens access to commodity yields and tourist destinations that have historical value, such as “Bung Karno Refugee House”. The community enthusiastically welcomes the presence of this toll road as evidenced by the accumulation of traffic volume (VLL) of passing vehicles which reached over 40,000 vehicles during both the homecoming and the ebb of Idul Fitri last April. This reinforces the company’s commitment to providing optimal service to toll road drivers. The construction of this toll road involves 60% local labor, applying building information modeling (BIM) technology and photogrammetry, which allows the progress of the project to be monitored in real time. Faced with difficult terrain challenges, such as the topography of the track with a high line of hills up to 40 meters and valleys and rivers that must be crossed, the project has also taken various measures to prevent erosion and landslides that have the potential to disrupt the operation of toll roads. The Bengkulu, Taba Penanjung Toll Road Project is a synergy between local and national resources to help increase economic growth on the island of Sumatra, while providing good benefits to the community. So far, Hutama Karya has successfully constructed the 1,021.5 km Trans Sumatra Toll Road (JTTS), including the toll roads supporting the construction. This section of toll road has a positive impact on connectivity and economic growth in the Sumatra Island region. (usm/HDL)

