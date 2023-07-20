Politics
Chinese Xi welcomes his old friend Henry Kissinger to Beijing | News from Xi Jinping
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has welcomed his old friend, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, to Beijing.
Thursday’s visit came as the United States and China increasingly sought to improve their tanking relationship. Kissinger, 100, was instrumental in negotiating for the two countries to normalize relations in the 1970s during the Cold War.
The Chinese people value friendship, and we will never forget our old friend and your historic contribution to promoting the development of China-U.S. relations and strengthening the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples, President Xi told Kissinger on Thursday, according to state media.
It has not only benefited both countries, but also changed the world, Xi said. China and the United States are once again at a crossroads, and both sides must once again make a choice.
Although controversial in the United States, Kissinger remains a highly regarded figure in China. That consideration was on full display during the trip and contrasted with the welcome US climate envoy John Kerry received during his visit, which ended on Wednesday.
Kerry and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who visited China in early July, did not meet Xi in Beijing. However, current US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the Chinese leader during his visit to Beijing in June.
On Tuesday, Kissinger also spoke with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu. Li is currently banned from traveling to the United States for arms deals he oversaw with Russia. Beijing had declined Li’s invitation to meet US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of a summit in Singapore in June.
In a statement, China’s Defense Ministry said Li praised Kissinger’s role in opening up US-China relations. He added that the bilateral relationship has hit a low point recently due to some people on the US side who are unwilling to meet China halfway.
The United States and China have seen a series of issues in recent years heighten tensions between the two countries.
Those points of contention include the charged rhetoric about Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own, as well as China’s military actions in the East China Sea and South China Sea.
Washington has also expressed concern over Beijing’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, and the two countries have engaged in economic disputes over supply chains and efforts to limit access to critical technologies.
Tensions flared further when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022, making her the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the island in 25 years. China responded to his trip by suspending several lines of dialogue and conducting military exercises near Taiwan.
Relations were further strained this year, when a diplomatic row erupted over what Washington described as a Chinese surveillance balloon drifting over the United States. Friction over the balloon that was eventually shot down prompted Blinken to delay a planned trip to Beijing, although China has denied the plane was used for espionage.
Amid recent efforts to improve relations, both the United States and China hailed moderate success, while stressing the need to keep communication open.
Kissinger’s visit, conducted in a personal capacity, could provide an opportunity for a more candid discussion of what the two sides want from their relationship.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said officials were aware of Kissingers’ visit, which he described as being of his own volition, not acting on behalf of the United States.
He added that he would not be surprised if at some point he informed officials here of his conversations, as he had regularly done in the past.
In 1971, Kissinger secretly flew to Beijing, sparking a warming of relations with the Chinese Communist government. U.S. overtures to the then-isolated country contributed to China’s eventual rise as a manufacturing powerhouse and the world’s second-largest economy.
Kissinger went on to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for the negotiations that led to a ceasefire during the Vietnam War, which ended in 1975.
Yet some critics have deemed him a war criminal for his role in covert bombing campaigns in Cambodia and Laos, as well as for supporting coups in Chile and Argentina and turning a blind eye to mass atrocities committed by Pakistan during the 1971 war of independence in Bangladesh.
